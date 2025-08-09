You'll Never Believe Which Savory Dip You Can Use In A Milkshake

This might sound like someone got confused in the kitchen, but hummus, the same dip you pair with pita or carrots, has made its way into milkshakes. Stay with us. Hummus actually has a few interesting alternative uses, including making your fried eggs better and creamier. And although it may induce a double-take, the idea of hummus in smoothies is not too strange once you think about it.

Hummus already has a smooth consistency that is similar to something you might want in a smoothie. It is also made from chickpeas and tahini, both neutral and nutty. This makes it surprisingly easy to convert into something sweet, especially with bananas, dates, chocolate syrup, or vanilla almond milk. But what does it taste like? That varies depending on the type of hummus you use. Avoid anything with strong garlic or lemon notes, and you're more likely to end up with something that tastes earthy, creamy, and just savory enough to keep things interesting.

The hummus shake isn't trying to be healthy — it already is. It also has a specific savory element that cuts the sweetness, so it never becomes cloying. Sure, this milkshake may not replace your traditional options, but it will definitely make you appreciate hummus a little more.