You'll Never Believe Which Savory Dip You Can Use In A Milkshake
This might sound like someone got confused in the kitchen, but hummus, the same dip you pair with pita or carrots, has made its way into milkshakes. Stay with us. Hummus actually has a few interesting alternative uses, including making your fried eggs better and creamier. And although it may induce a double-take, the idea of hummus in smoothies is not too strange once you think about it.
Hummus already has a smooth consistency that is similar to something you might want in a smoothie. It is also made from chickpeas and tahini, both neutral and nutty. This makes it surprisingly easy to convert into something sweet, especially with bananas, dates, chocolate syrup, or vanilla almond milk. But what does it taste like? That varies depending on the type of hummus you use. Avoid anything with strong garlic or lemon notes, and you're more likely to end up with something that tastes earthy, creamy, and just savory enough to keep things interesting.
The hummus shake isn't trying to be healthy — it already is. It also has a specific savory element that cuts the sweetness, so it never becomes cloying. Sure, this milkshake may not replace your traditional options, but it will definitely make you appreciate hummus a little more.
Hummus is an unconventional ingredient in smoothies
The idea of hummus as an ingredient in smoothies has been floating around on social media apps for a while, but it's more than just a viral stunt. Hummus is high in protein and gives people a break from the usual sugary milkshakes. This makes it useful for people who are dairy-free or seeking a new way of getting healthy protein and fiber without making a smoothie bowl.
You can even drizzle some honey into your hummus for an elevated experience, or blend in cocoa powder if you want a chocolate twist to it. Other options like peanut butter and dates can help push it even further into dessert territory. The important part is to use hummus in a way that other flavors can play with it. And if you blend your hummus a little longer than usual, you end up with the fluffiest consistency.
There's also a cultural curveball to this trend. While the hummus-in-smoothie mix hasn't been universally adopted, incorporating chickpeas in desserts is not new. Across the globe, legumes are used in desserts, from red bean paste in Japan to laddu in India. So, in a sense, this hummus milkshake isn't creating something completely new; it's just remixing it for a contemporary audience. And if you're someone who is fed up with the traditional berry and banana on top of your shake, this just may be the ingredient you didn't know you were missing.