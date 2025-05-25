13 Fun Toppings For Black Bean Burgers

It doesn't matter what kind of diet you practice, omnivore, plant-based, whatever — black bean burgers are delicious. All by themselves, they have an earthy flavor that people the world over love. Black beans aren't the kind of ingredient to blend into a dish, though, so when it comes to topping your homemade or store-bought burger patties, you may think it's best to play it safe with ingredients like lettuce, tomato, and onion — and you know what? They all work just fine. However, when you branch out and pair your black bean burgers with super fun and tasty toppings, it only gets better.

As a practicing vegetarian for more than 30 years, I've made and enjoyed more black bean burgers than I can count. I also worked in a couple of restaurants that served them during my 20 years in the foodservice industry, so I'm no stranger to the unique toppings that make the most of black bean burgers. The 13 topping combinations you find below are some of my all-time favorites. Even if you fancy yourself a beef burger purist, some of the options you find below are sure to open your eyes to the wonders of a perfectly dressed black bean burger. I dare you to give them a try and disagree.