13 Fun Toppings For Black Bean Burgers
It doesn't matter what kind of diet you practice, omnivore, plant-based, whatever — black bean burgers are delicious. All by themselves, they have an earthy flavor that people the world over love. Black beans aren't the kind of ingredient to blend into a dish, though, so when it comes to topping your homemade or store-bought burger patties, you may think it's best to play it safe with ingredients like lettuce, tomato, and onion — and you know what? They all work just fine. However, when you branch out and pair your black bean burgers with super fun and tasty toppings, it only gets better.
As a practicing vegetarian for more than 30 years, I've made and enjoyed more black bean burgers than I can count. I also worked in a couple of restaurants that served them during my 20 years in the foodservice industry, so I'm no stranger to the unique toppings that make the most of black bean burgers. The 13 topping combinations you find below are some of my all-time favorites. Even if you fancy yourself a beef burger purist, some of the options you find below are sure to open your eyes to the wonders of a perfectly dressed black bean burger. I dare you to give them a try and disagree.
1. Kimchi with egg or avocado
Kimchi is a spicy Korean dish made of fermented vegetables, including lots of cabbage. While it is typically served as a side dish, it can also be used as a condiment, and it tastes phenomenal on a black bean burger. Not only does kimchi give the patty some added crunch, but it also turns up the flavor to the max. If you want to go the extra mile, you can make kimchi, but the store-bought stuff is perfect for this application. Whichever option you go for, make sure to drain most of the liquid out. You want to give your black bean burger a saucy element, but you don't want it to be swimming in kimchi.
In addition to kimchi, a fried egg has what it takes to turn your black bean burgers into a hearty, protein-packed meal. Avocado also pairs perfectly with a kimchi black bean burger. It smooths out the heat and adds a yummy creamy texture. You could even go for all three, but it becomes quite a mouthful at that point. Either way, if you like a bit of heat and a big punch of international flavor, topping black bean burgers with kimchi and avocado or a fried egg is a no-brainer.
2. Harissa and hummus
Harissa and hummus are a match made in heaven; everyone who's ever tried them together knows that. They may be far from your typical burger toppings, but slather a bit of each on a black bean burger and you may never look back. The perfect mix of nutty and spicy condiments further accentuates the earthiness of black bean burgers in a delightful way. Plus, you get a nice kick of heat thanks to the harissa. You can forget about the burger being dry, too. What's not to love? Oh yeah, a bit of goat cheese or feta doesn't hurt, either. Yum!
Most of us know what hummus is, blended chickpeas and olive oil with various spices, but harissa isn't nearly as common. So, what is harissa? Well, it comes to us from the Middle Eastern and Northern African regions of the world, and it's a paste consisting of spicy chile peppers, garlic, paprika, and other spices. As you can imagine, it's got heat and flavor for days. Pair it with a delicious hummus, smear the duo on a black bean burger, and you're in for a treat.
3. Peanut butter and jelly
I know this one is going to sound a bit strange, but you'll have to trust me: Peanut butter and jelly are a show-stopping black bean burger topping combo. However, you have to use the right type of peanut butter and jelly. For starters, peanut butter that doesn't contain any added sugar or sweeteners is a must. You'll get plenty of sugar from the jelly. As for the jelly, hot pepper, chipotle, bacon, or even raspberry jelly make a winning pick. I prefer to stick to a spicy jelly or jam because it complements black beans the best, but if all you have is raspberry jelly in the pantry, it'll do. Regardless, the way peanut butter, jelly, and black bean veggie burger patties come together is something you won't soon forget.
Peanut and black beans aren't so odd a combination, it's putting jelly on a black bean burger that throws most people for a loop. Even so, I can see why people would be hesitant to put either on a burger. Still, a bit of peanut butter is the perfect binding agent for veggie burger patties. There are other tips for preventing crumbly veggie burgers, but in my experience, nothing works as well as peanut butter, so why not put a thin layer on top?
4. Guacamole and salsa
Plant-based burger patties may not be a staple in Hispanic cuisine, but black beans sure are. With this in mind, there's almost no better way to dress your black bean burgers than with some of the cuisine's most iconic condiments: salsa and guacamole. Avocado works just fine, too, but guacamole is one of the best veggie burger toppings, regardless of the type of patty. Plus, it's packed with way more flavors than plain avocado, like lime and salt. Guacamole also features onion and tomato, which just so happen to be two of the most common burger toppings. So, it's divine on a black bean burger.
I'm sure I don't need to sell you on salsa and guacamole being a good pair. So, what types of salsa work on a black bean burger? Short answer: All of them. However, I prefer a classic tomatillo or red salsa. Sometimes, if I'm craving a mix of sweet and spicy, I'll opt for a mango salsa. Really, though, any salsa you have in your fridge will do. It's juicy enough that you shouldn't need any extra mayo or anything either. No judgment if you add some of it anyway, though.
5. BBQ sauce, cheese, and onion rings
Barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, and onions are often used as toppings for meat burgers, but guess what? They taste just as good, maybe better, on a black bean patty. If you want to make it super fun, I recommend swapping out boring raw onion slices for a couple of onion rings. The crunchy breading and silky onion inside give black bean burgers texture for days. Cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce ensure it'll be a flavor powerhouse, too. If you don't have any onion rings around, crispy fried onions (the same ones you put on a green bean casserole) or potato chips make a fantastic substitute. They give your burger some of the same crunch and lots of flavor. Delish!
I'd be hard-pressed to pick a favorite veggie burger topping combo, but if I did, this would be it. Sweet, smoky, earthy, and a bit spicy (depending on the barbecue sauce), it's so good that it may even change a meat-eater's perspective. I'm not saying it'll turn anyone into a vegetarian, but even the most adamant omnivores won't be able to deny that these toppings make black bean burgers drool-worthy by any standards.
6. Grilled pineapple, caramelized onions, and teriyaki sauce
Hawaiian burgers are nothing new. A mix of grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce, and caramelized onions is a classic burger topping combo for beef burgers. Lucky us, though, it tastes just as yummy on a black bean burger. If you like heat, adding sliced jalapeños is a no-brainer here as well. Unlike pizza, pineapple and jalapeño shouldn't be controversial on a burger, either. If you're thinking about skipping the grill and adding pineapple as-is, it most certainly can be done. However, this is one of those cases where grilling pineapple makes a world of difference. Instead of relying on sweetness alone, grilled pineapple brings a delicious, smoked flavor to your plate, and it is to die for.
One of the best things about putting grilled pineapple on a black bean burger, aside from the delicious flavor, is that it ensures your black bean burgers stay moist and juicy. A drizzle of teriyaki sauce is just the icing on the cake. However, alone, these toppings are fairly sweet. A little bit of sweetness is good, but you don't want it to be the main event. That's where the caramelized onions come in. They ensure you get lots of umami flavor as well. The result is a beautiful, balanced burger with complex flavors and textures anyone could love. Jalapeños only up the ante even further, but only if you can handle the heat.
7. Spicy peppers, cheese, and cilantro dressing
Black beans and Hispanic flavors go together like peas and carrots. While we've already discussed adding guacamole and salsa to black bean burgers, the regional flavor fun doesn't stop there. Spicy peppers, cilantro in various forms, and a bit of cheese also make a black bean burger shine. Any kind of spicy peppers will do, too. Jalapeños, green chiles, habaneros — there are so many options. Just be mindful of your heat tolerance, and you've got nothing to worry about.
As far as cilantro is concerned, a nice cilantro aioli or dressing is my go-to. Trader Joe's makes a delicious creamy cilantro dressing that works perfectly, especially if you don't want to make a sauce from scratch. You could also whip up a fresh cilantro pesto if you have the time, but there's no need to be extra unless, of course, you want to. Either way, cilantro is just what you need to balance out a spicy black bean burger with something other than a boring old mayo. After that, all that's left is some cheese to round out the texture and flavor. If you want to stick to Hispanic ingredients, Manchego or Oaxaca are my two top picks for cheese. Otherwise, something as everyday as cheddar, Monterey Jack, or pepper Jack works nicely, too.
8. Basil, tomato, mozzarella, and balsamic vinegar
If you've ever had the pleasure of enjoying a caprese salad, you know the joys of pairing mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, basil, and balsamic vinegar. Just mentioning it is probably enough to get some of you drooling. Am I right? Regardless, black beans aren't the most common ingredient in Italian cuisine, far from it, but when it comes to black bean burgers, the flavors just work.
Similar to a Hawaiian-style burger, but with flavors from an entirely different region of the world, basil, tomato, mozzarella, and balsamic give black bean burgers tons of sweet, tangy, and fresh flavors, all of which brighten the inherently earthy taste of black beans. Fresh leaves of basil are my favorite, but basil pesto won't let you down, either. It won't contribute as fresh a flavor, but the tomatoes are more than ready to pick up the slack. The fresher the mozzarella cheese, the better, too. Just make sure to use balsamic vinegar, straight-up or a reduction, sparingly. It's potent stuff, after all, and you don't want it to be the only ingredient you taste.
9. Tzatziki, cabbage, and feta
Garbanzo beans are the "bean of choice" for Greek cuisine, but the same flavors found in the regional food also work well with black beans. Plus, black bean burger patties come in all different styles. Some of them only have a smattering of the namesake ingredient and other common additions, like quinoa, oats, and more, complement Greek flavors as well. All this being said, Greek-style toppings are by no means off the table when building a black bean burger. Enter tzatziki, cabbage, and feta. All together, it's kind of like topping a burger with Greek coleslaw. Um, yes, please!
Tzatziki sauce has a cool, fresh flavor that helps brighten up black bean burgers. If you aren't familiar with it, it's a creamy sauce made with lots of cucumber, dill, and lemon. Pair it with shredded cabbage, and you get a delicious mix of creamy and crunchy textures, the ultimate combination for burgers of any kind. After that, throw some feta on top because cheese is always a good idea (unless you want to keep it vegan, of course). Either way, tzatziki and cabbage on a black bean burger is utter perfection.
10. Roasted red peppers, arugula, and cream cheese
Whether you choose to roast red peppers yourself or simply buy a jar of them, they make a fantastic black bean burger topping. Add arugula and cream cheese, and oh man, are you in for a treat. Together, these ingredients make for a creamy burger with flavors abound. Really, any lettuce works here, but arugula gives your burgers a zesty, almost peppery flavor that I can't get enough of, especially when it's paired with slices of roasted red pepper and smooth cream cheese.
Plenty of cheeses work well with roasted red peppers and arugula, but cream cheese melts beautifully over a hot black bean burger. You don't have to add it until it comes out of the pan, either. You should feel free to play around with the flavor of your cream cheese as well. Plenty of flavors taste amazing with roasted red peppers. Heck, you might even want to put this black bean burger on a bagel. I recommend an everything one.
11. Sun-dried tomatoes, olive tapenade, and goat cheese
Another fantastic Mediterranean-style topping combination for black bean burgers is sun-dried tomatoes, olive tapenade, and goat cheese. You can pick up all of the ingredients at the store, pre-made, so it couldn't be easier, and the flavors are nothing short of spectacular. The earthiness of the black beans and olives benefits from the bright sweetness of sun-dried tomatoes. Goat cheese is optional, but it's a burger, so cheese is a no-brainer. Goat cheese is particularly light, so it further brightens the overall flavor profile. Yum! If this isn't saucy enough for you, a classic aioli on the bottom half of the bun should do the trick.
The idea for this black bean burger topping combination stems from the classic olive salad used on a muffuletta sandwich, which typically contains some spicy peppers, cauliflower, carrots, and, of course, lots of olives. However, it adds some extra flair in the form of sun-dried tomatoes to account for the absence of meat. In fact, if you want to swap out a traditional olive tapenade for a muffuletta mix, go right ahead.
12. Artichoke hearts, spinach, fontina, and garlic aioli -- or maybe spinach dip
Lettuce, mayo, and cheese are some of the most common burger ingredients, but we can do better. If you want to stick to the basics but want a fresher, more unique flavor, you don't have to stray that far. For example, swap out a typical leaf lettuce for fresh spinach, opt for a garlic aioli over a classic mayo, and upgrade from a basic cheese (like American or cheddar) to a creamy fontina. Yum! Then, to top it all off, throw some artichoke hearts on as well, and you have a complete dish overflowing with fresh flavors. Since black bean burgers are earthy, these fresh, bright ingredients are just what you need to liven them up.
One of the best ways to get all of these flavors onto a black bean burger is with some spinach artichoke dip. Whether you make it from scratch or buy it pre-made (Trader Joe's has a super tasty frozen option) is up to you, but spreading spinach artichoke dip on a black bean burger is a decision you won't regret. A few extra leaves of fresh spinach and some garlic aioli will really set it off.
13. Bacon, egg, and cheese
If you are one of those people who loves eating breakfast any time of the day, this black bean burger topping combination is going to make all your dreams come true. Ready? It's bacon, egg, and cheese. Yup, that's right, just like the popular breakfast sandwich but with a black bean burger patty thrown into the mix. Honestly, even if you aren't a breakfast fanatic, these toppings make for a mind-blowing black bean burger. You can even use vegan eggs and meat, if you feel so inclined.
Fried or scrambled, eggs are easy to stack on a black bean burger. Bacon, too, for that matter — the crispier the better. It's basically a free-for-all regarding cheese, duh. Cheddar is a classic pick, but American, pepper Jack, cream cheese, or just about anything your little heart desires pairs with the other toppings and brings the whole burger together, literally and figuratively.
In addition to putting bacon, egg, and cheese on your black bean burger, this topping combination opens up a world of bread options. When the standard burger bun needs a break, English muffins, bagels, or an extra-large biscuit are ready to step in. A dash of your favorite hot sauce never hurts, either. Of course, this means you can enjoy a black bean burger for any meal of the day as well. Nice!