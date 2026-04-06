I Eat Meat, But I Always Buy This Vegan Staple From Trader Joe's
I was vegan and vegetarian for many, many years, so I am usually people's go-to person when they need a recommendation for a plant-based protein or ingredient swap. And that's fair, seeing as I have tried my fair share of burger alternatives, Beyond Steak, tofu, and more over the years. But nothing holds a candle to what I consider to be one of the best meat substitutes ever made: Trader Joe's soy chorizo.
This faux meat is made with textured soy (vegetable) protein, which gives it a crumbly consistency similar to very dry ground beef. But unlike ground beef, it's absolutely loaded with seasonings. More often than not, I find that plant-based food brands are very conservative with salt and umami, but Trader Joe's sprays it on with a fire hose. The crumbles, which can be briefly heated on the stovetop to serve, are so flavorful and bold, and very similar to crumbly Mexican chorizo in terms of spices. I would like to say it's akin to Chipotle sofritas, but that would be an insult to Trader Joe himself, as the vegan chorizo is far more flavorful and much less watery than Chipotle's valiant attempt at plant-based meat.
If you see me buying 10 logs at a time (I kid you not), you'd best be minding your business. It is justified, of course; I use this meat in burritos, wraps, tamales, taco bowls, and more — even if I do eat meat pretty regularly now. It is truly a life-changing plant-based staple, and I will riot if Trader Joe's ever decides to discontinue it.
An award-winning plant-based staple
A lot of my food reporting aims to cover underrated products. But the secret has long been out about soyrizo, and even if it wasn't, it's too good to justify gatekeeping. It was introduced in 2008, and has been a mainstay in the store's Product Hall of Fame since 2023. It was even so popular that the brand had to pull it out of the running of its annual Customer Choice Awards in order to give others the chance to shine. And it doesn't just beat other Trader Joe's products. "I think it's the absolute best of all the soy chorizo products. By a lot," said one user on a Reddit thread about the beloved product — and I would have to agree.
Folks have flocked to Reddit over the years to share their favorite ways to use this versatile and flavorful protein, illustrating how beloved it is among not just the plant-based community, but the Trader Joe's community. From using it as the protein in Southern-style biscuits and gravy to quesadillas and Tex-Mex-inspired fare, there is no shortage of ways to put soyrizo in the hot seat.
Not only do the flavor and versatility of this product make it one of my favorites, but the price also can't be beat. For $2.99, I can get my hands on a 12-ounce package and stretch it over a week if I add rice, beans, and unflavored rehydrated textured vegetable protein to it. Trader Joe's soy chorizo is a budget-friendly must-have for any plant-based eater or self-proclaimed carnivore alike.