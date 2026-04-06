I Eat Meat, But I Always Buy This Vegan Staple From Trader Joe's

I was vegan and vegetarian for many, many years, so I am usually people's go-to person when they need a recommendation for a plant-based protein or ingredient swap. And that's fair, seeing as I have tried my fair share of burger alternatives, Beyond Steak, tofu, and more over the years. But nothing holds a candle to what I consider to be one of the best meat substitutes ever made: Trader Joe's soy chorizo.

This faux meat is made with textured soy (vegetable) protein, which gives it a crumbly consistency similar to very dry ground beef. But unlike ground beef, it's absolutely loaded with seasonings. More often than not, I find that plant-based food brands are very conservative with salt and umami, but Trader Joe's sprays it on with a fire hose. The crumbles, which can be briefly heated on the stovetop to serve, are so flavorful and bold, and very similar to crumbly Mexican chorizo in terms of spices. I would like to say it's akin to Chipotle sofritas, but that would be an insult to Trader Joe himself, as the vegan chorizo is far more flavorful and much less watery than Chipotle's valiant attempt at plant-based meat.

If you see me buying 10 logs at a time (I kid you not), you'd best be minding your business. It is justified, of course; I use this meat in burritos, wraps, tamales, taco bowls, and more — even if I do eat meat pretty regularly now. It is truly a life-changing plant-based staple, and I will riot if Trader Joe's ever decides to discontinue it.