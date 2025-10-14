8 Popular Store-Bought Black Bean Soups, Ranked

Black bean soup may be an under-appreciated dish on average in the U.S. While it may be more popular in certain cultures, on the whole it was harder to find in supermarkets than other kinds of soup like those made with chicken, meat, other beans and legumes (are beans and legumes the same thing?), and vegetables. In fact, we only found some soups that were widely available and popular enough to use in our ranking. The humble black bean doesn't deserve this. Black beans are delicious, highly nutritious, and have a savory quality that's unique among beans.

Soup made with black beans can be as simple as soaking dried beans overnight and boiling them with onion and garlic, or as intricate as you like with a variety of vegetables, herbs, spices, and toppings. If you're not sure how to make it, just follow the formula that gives you perfect soup every time.

I'd love to make black bean soup every time I wanted it, but when I can't, store-bought soup can come to the rescue. But which soup to buy? I've tasted some popular black bean soups and ranked them to make your choice easier. I considered qualities like appearance, aroma, flavor, texture, preparation methods, and nutrition. More information about our methods appears at the end of this article. Whether you love black beans and are looking for a convenient meal or just want to try something new, keep our ranking in mind the next time you're at the store.