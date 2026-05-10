Triple Berry Oatmeal Bowl Recipe
As classic as oatmeal is, it can start to feel a little basic and boring when you're having the same bowlful each and every morning. This triple berry oatmeal recipe, brought to us by recipe developer Miriam Hahn, helps liven things up with a spiced oat base, three types of juicy berries, and a sweet baked streusel as a topper. Frozen wild blueberries, which offer a more intense flavor than standard blueberries, get stirred right into the oats as they are cooking, and turn the oatmeal into a beautiful shade of purple. Cooking the oats in milk instead of water makes them ultra creamy, and they become the perfect canvas to enhance with strawberries and raspberries. Of course, the crumble of baked streusel completes the bowl with a satisfying cinnamon and sugar sweetness.
Hahn is a big fan of oatmeal in just about any format, but this berry-full bowl definitely stands out. "I love this version because the berries are loaded with antioxidants and add such a burst of fruity flavor," she describes. "The streusel can be used on other things if you have some left over. Try it on yogurt or ice cream, or sprinkle some into your next muffin recipe."
Gather the ingredients for triple berry oatmeal recipe
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and grab fresh raspberries and strawberries. Hit up the frozen aisle for frozen wild blueberries. From the dairy section of the store, you'll need butter and your milk of choice. Stop by the dry goods aisle for rolled oats, making sure to avoid quick cooking oats and steel cut oats. Then check your pantry for all-purpose flour, brown sugar, maple syrup, cardamom, cinnamon, ground cloves, and salt.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat your oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Line a baking sheet
Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Mix the dry streusel ingredients
Make the streusel: In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt.
Step 4: Work the butter into the streusel
Add the cold butter and use your fingers to rub it into the dry ingredients until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
Step 5: Bake the streusel
Spread the mixture in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes. Once the streusel is done baking, remove from oven and set aside to cool slightly.
Step 6: Add the oats and milk to a pot
While the streusel is baking, prepare the oats: Add the rolled oats and milk to a pot and bring the heat to medium.
Step 7: Cook the oats on low heat
When the mixture is at a low boil, cover and reduce heat to low heat for 5 minutes.
Step 8: Stir in blueberries, syrup, and spices
Stir in the wild blueberries, maple syrup, cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves. Heat for 5 minutes.
Step 9: Assemble the bowl of oats and serve
Transfer the oats to a bowl and top with strawberries, raspberries, and streusel.
What to serve with this triple berry oatmeal bowl
Triple Berry Oatmeal Bowl Recipe
Upgrade your breakfast with this triple berry oatmeal bowl recipe, which features wild blueberry-infused oats and a homemade streusel topping.
Ingredients
- For the streusel
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ cup rolled oats
- ¼ cup brown sugar (or turbinado sugar)
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold and cubed
- For the oats
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 2 ½ cups milk
- 1 cup frozen wild blueberries
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon cardamom
- 1 pinch ground cloves
- ½ cup fresh raspberries
- ½ cup fresh strawberries
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 350 F.
- Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Make the streusel: In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt.
- Add the cold butter and use your fingers to rub it into the dry ingredients until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
- Spread the mixture in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes. Once the streusel is done baking, remove from oven and set aside to cool slightly.
- While the streusel is baking, prepare the oats: Add the rolled oats and milk to a pot and bring the heat to medium.
- When the mixture is at a low boil, cover and reduce heat to low heat for 5 minutes.
- Stir in the wild blueberries, maple syrup, cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves. Heat for 5 minutes.
- Transfer the oats to a bowl and top with strawberries, raspberries, and streusel.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|921
|Total Fat
|37.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|20.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|91.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|128.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|13.5 g
|Total Sugars
|49.3 g
|Sodium
|438.4 mg
|Protein
|22.0 g
What are some ingredients substitutions for this berry oatmeal bowl?
There are many ways to change up the triple berry oats recipe it you want to use what you have on hand or have dietary restrictions. First off, any type of plant-based milk will work in this recipe. Soy milk is a good option if you want to add more protein to the bowl. For the fruit, you can use regular blueberries instead of wild, and for topping, blackberries are a great substitution. For more of a tropical feel, chopped mango and banana work well. Instead of maple syrup, feel free to use agave syrup, honey, brown sugar, or coconut sugar. For the streusel, instead of real butter, you can use vegan butter or solidified coconut oil.
If you're looking for a gluten-free option, go with almond flour, oat flour, or any 1:1 gluten-free flour instead of all-purpose flour. If you go the gluten-free route, also make sure your oats are labeled gluten-free. Turbinado sugar is a nice option as a swap for brown sugar, or try coconut or date sugar.
What are other ways to top the oatmeal?
There are so many other ways to top the oatmeal, making it different each time you enjoy it. Nuts are a fantastic topper, especially chopped, toasted pecans or walnuts. Slivered or shaved almonds work well, or chopped Brazil nuts for a unique addition. If you want to take it a step further, candied pecans add an extra sweet, crunchy layer.
Seeds are another nutritious topper that also add a nice textural contrast. Hemp seeds, ground flax seeds, toasted pumpkin seeds, or toasted sunflower seeds all add a subtly nutty flair and crunch. A drizzle of any type of nut butter is a nice element as well. Try almond butter, peanut butter, hazelnut butter, or even tahini for a savory-leaning twist.
For an additional sweet touch, drop in some jam or preserves or a drizzle of honey. A dollop of whipped cream is a nice finish, or some vanilla Greek yogurt for added protein. Chocolate chips are a decadent topper, or try a spoonful of Nutella or melted chocolate. Dried fruit is another way to top the oatmeal and stay on theme with the fruity nature of the bowl. Dried cranberries, cherries, diced apricots or pomegranate arils would all be delicious topping options.