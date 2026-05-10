Triple Berry Oatmeal Bowl Recipe

As classic as oatmeal is, it can start to feel a little basic and boring when you're having the same bowlful each and every morning. This triple berry oatmeal recipe, brought to us by recipe developer Miriam Hahn, helps liven things up with a spiced oat base, three types of juicy berries, and a sweet baked streusel as a topper. Frozen wild blueberries, which offer a more intense flavor than standard blueberries, get stirred right into the oats as they are cooking, and turn the oatmeal into a beautiful shade of purple. Cooking the oats in milk instead of water makes them ultra creamy, and they become the perfect canvas to enhance with strawberries and raspberries. Of course, the crumble of baked streusel completes the bowl with a satisfying cinnamon and sugar sweetness.

Hahn is a big fan of oatmeal in just about any format, but this berry-full bowl definitely stands out. "I love this version because the berries are loaded with antioxidants and add such a burst of fruity flavor," she describes. "The streusel can be used on other things if you have some left over. Try it on yogurt or ice cream, or sprinkle some into your next muffin recipe."