Do Wild Blueberries Actually Taste Different?

Blueberries are characterized by their sweet yet tart taste and presence in treats like muffins, pies, and scones. They can also change the color of your baked goods to a vibrant shade of purple or transform the flavor of your smoothies. Cultivated blueberries are a convenient choice for so many dishes, with many of their farms located in the United States.

While New Jersey was the first to cultivate them on a commercial scale, we can thank Washington for growing more than any other state. They're a high-demand fruit with specific farming and cross-continental distribution systems.

Depending on where you're from, wild blueberries might be growing in your home state. They're indigenous to North America as a part of the Vaccinium genus, and the wild blueberries you find out in nature could very well have a different taste or texture in comparison to the pint you find at the store.