The 6 Best Vegetables For Beginner Gardeners To Grow
It's finally the right time of year to start working on that vegetable garden that's been on your bucket list. Once you've sprung for a cute sun hat and carefully chosen the right area in the yard to place your garden, it's time to decide which seeds and starters you need to grab from the nursery.
Sometimes, it's a little daunting to decide which veggies to plant. Certain items (such as cauliflower and Brussels sprouts) are known for being quite difficult to grow at home, and the thought of all that hard work going to waste can be discouraging to beginner gardeners. However, by choosing easy and adaptable vegetables recommended by experts, you'll be able to create and maintain a thriving garden that will impress your friends and family while providing fresh produce for your meals.
For this article, we worked with four experts to gather tips for helping novice gardeners get results that they can be proud of: Lindsey Chastain, founder of The Waddle & Cluck; Larry Stein, Ph.D., horticulture specialist and professor at the Texas A&M Department of Horticultural Sciences; Stephan Rebany, Master Gardener at AREV St. Tropez; and Chef Juan Cabrera, executive chef at Maréla. Here are their most highly suggested vegetables for first-timers.
1. Cherry tomatoes
Tomatoes are a popular choice for those just starting out in the gardening world and are known to yield a tasty result. "When grown well, the flavor [of tomatoes] is incomparable to anything store-bought," says chef Juan Cabrera.
While there are multiple varieties of tomatoes to choose from, Lindsey Chastain suggests one in particular. "Cherry tomatoes are a bit easier than larger tomatoes to start," she says. She also advises a specific method of growing them for the best results: "Start with cherry tomatoes and grow them in a container with a tomato support or in the ground with a tomato support, cattle panel, or trellis...as the plant starts to grow, use string to gently tie the plant to the trellis. It is easier to start tomatoes from a transplant rather than seeds."
Stephan Rebany says that cherry tomatoes are dependent on high-quality soil and recommends organic fertilizers and living soil. He adds that they do quite well when grown with basil, which helps their development. Cabrera, Chastain, and Rebany all agree that tomatoes are extremely forgiving, making cherry tomatoes a great option for beginners. Plant your cherry tomatoes in late spring or early summer, after the last frost. You should water them consistently but not too often, and harvest when they're fully colored and soft.
2. Peppers
There are multiple different peppers our experts recommend; Larry Stein proposes that both mild and spicy peppers like bell, jalapeño, and serrano are best for beginners. While they can be grown from seeds, it's easier to use a tiny starter plant from a nursery and transplant it into your own garden. Lindsey Chastain says that it's usually easier to start with a transplant when discussing planting peppers, as they are otherwise difficult to grow.
Peppers do well either in pots or in the ground, so it's up to you what works best for your garden. They're also "pretty pest hardy," per Chastain, which leaves you one less thing to worry about. Regarding care and the best time to start these plants, consider their preferred temperature: "Peppers love heat, so plant them outside after the soil warms up," Chastain advises. "Give them six to eight hours of sun and keep the soil moist, but not damp." Stein adds, "Peppers are [harvested] summer to fall; they can be harvested as young or immature fruit as well."
3. Lettuce
According to our experts, lettuce is great for sharing space with other vegetables being grown. "Flexible and adaptable, lettuces bring structure to the garden and work well with a wide range of crops," says Stephan Rebany. These bright green leaves are a recommended garden addition by Martha Stewart because they grow quickly and are not only a great addition to your dinner salad, but also look beautiful in the yard. "They pair naturally with taller plants such as tomatoes or beans, benefiting from light shade while helping to keep the soil cool," Rebany adds. Be sure to keep the soil moist while not over-watering.
Lindsey Chastain says that lettuce thrives in the shade while growing; however, it doesn't start off this way. "Many varieties of leaf lettuce germinate fast –- the key is not to bury the seed as the seed needs light to germinate," says Larry Stein. Lettuce is also incredibly adaptable and resilient. Per Chastain, "One of the best things about leafy greens is you can harvest one leaf at a time if you want and they just keep growing."
4. Radishes
"Radishes are often a gardener's first success," claims Stephan Rebany. "Their very short growing cycle allows for quick, visible results." Larry Stein adds, "Radishes germinate in three to five days and are ready to eat in less than 30 days." Although there is a quick turnaround time for these crops, storing radishes correctly can extend their lifespan once harvested in either spring or fall.
These vegetables are flexible as well because you can harvest them based on your preferred taste. Stein says that "[radishes] are harvested as you desire; young and tender are best." He recommends Cherry Belle and White Icicle for beginners.
You should plant radish seeds directly into the soil next to "slower crops such as carrots or lettuces," Rebany recommends. This helps to account for space in your garden and not crowd other items. Water them carefully if you choose to place them in pots, as "too much water is as bad as not enough," per Stein.
5. Green beans
Green beans are perhaps the most low-maintenance vegetable our experts recommend for beginners. "[Green beans] are easy to plant and easy to grow." Lindsey Chastain remarks. "They don't have a lot of natural pests, which makes them easier. They also don't require any kind of support." Gardeners can get these crops going and not have to worry about them being plagued by bugs while growing.
Stephan Rebany concurs that green beans are basically hassle-free, saying, "They require minimal feeding and adapt well to lightly worked soil." He also comments on the benefits of including green beans in your lineup: "They integrate easily with other crops and support the overall equilibrium of the garden," and even "contribute naturally to soil balance."
These vegetables should be planted in the ground after the last frost of spring and can be harvested in about two months. "The more you harvest, the more they grow," says Chastain.
6. Spinach
Stephan Rebany stresses the importance of preparing the soil and being considerate when organizing the vegetables. "When starting a vegetable garden, success depends less on the choice of crops than on the quality of the soil and how plants interact with one another." Spinach is a great example of a crop that plays well with others due to its shallow roots, which allow plenty of space for its neighbors to grow. It also "fits easily between other crops, making efficient use of space," per Rebany.
This protein-packed vegetable loves cooler weather, so be sure to account for this when choosing which time of year to start. Fall is considered a better choice than early spring, although either will work, provided the spinach is given six weeks of chilly air throughout the cycle. It can then be harvested after five to seven weeks. When it comes to maintaining this plant, Rebany suggests "Organic matter inputs and regular watering [to] support tender growth."