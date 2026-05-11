The 6 Best Vegetables For Beginner Gardeners To Grow

It's finally the right time of year to start working on that vegetable garden that's been on your bucket list. Once you've sprung for a cute sun hat and carefully chosen the right area in the yard to place your garden, it's time to decide which seeds and starters you need to grab from the nursery.

Sometimes, it's a little daunting to decide which veggies to plant. Certain items (such as cauliflower and Brussels sprouts) are known for being quite difficult to grow at home, and the thought of all that hard work going to waste can be discouraging to beginner gardeners. However, by choosing easy and adaptable vegetables recommended by experts, you'll be able to create and maintain a thriving garden that will impress your friends and family while providing fresh produce for your meals.

For this article, we worked with four experts to gather tips for helping novice gardeners get results that they can be proud of: Lindsey Chastain, founder of The Waddle & Cluck; Larry Stein, Ph.D., horticulture specialist and professor at the Texas A&M Department of Horticultural Sciences; Stephan Rebany, Master Gardener at AREV St. Tropez; and Chef Juan Cabrera, executive chef at Maréla. Here are their most highly suggested vegetables for first-timers.