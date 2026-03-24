Why Martha Stewart Thinks You Should Be Planting This Vegetable In Your Garden

Whether you are new to gardening or simply looking to diversify what you know, there is one vegetable Martha Stewart has picked as the most rewarding to grow. It is none other than the humble lettuce. On a video on her YouTube channel, Stewart called lettuce "a great vegetable to grow," highlighting how adaptable and low-maintenance it is, especially compared to most other vegetables that require months of care or very specific conditions to thrive. Lettuce grows incredibly quickly and doesn't need much space either, so it's a great choice for total newbies or experienced growers alike.

Lettuce is often praised for having one of the easiest harvesting processes of any crop, allowing you to either pick individual leaves that then grow back (a method called cut-and-come-again) or cut off the entire head in one go. Its low-maintenance nature makes lettuce one of the easiest vegetables to grow indoors as well as outdoors, whether you have a large garden bed to fill or just a sunny kitchen windowsill you want to take advantage of. Plus, one of the best things about lettuce is the sheer variety of it, with Stewart pointing out there are "hundreds" of types of lettuce — from leaves that are soft and buttery like butterhead lettuce to firm and sweet like romaine. So you can grow what you like to cater to your exact preferences.