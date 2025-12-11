Can You Eat Raw Green Beans?

Raw green beans may seem like an easy, simple snack to mindlessly munch on. However, consuming too many raw green beans can cause nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting. That's because they actually contain lectins, a natural insecticide that is resistant to digestive enzymes. And while some green beans may contain more lectins than others, it's better to avoid raw green beans altogether to stay safe.

Of course, there are plenty of people online who claim they've eaten raw green beans by the handful without facing any of the toxic consequences — especially those who grow their own beans in a home garden. These people may have just gotten lucky or not eaten enough to make them sick. But you can guarantee that your meal will be safe if you cook or soak them, as this destroys any active lectins.