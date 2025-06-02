16 Hacks For Getting Rid Of Pests In Your Vegetable Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you want to live a long and healthy life, eating veggies is a good way to go. Yet it's hardly a straight road. From ensuring you're getting enough high-protein vegetables to using the all-important "ground-up" rule for sauteing, there are plenty of mistakes to be made ... and that starts when your veg is still in the ground.

Truly, when you're a beginner at vegetable gardening, there are so many unknowns. One of the biggest is how on earth to deal with all the pests. "Pests in a vegetable garden can become a real challenge," says Lucia Hechem, agricultural engineer and featured expert in the educational series "Plant Hero Academy" from the PlantIn App. "Many insects love tender vegetables just as much as we do. Fresh green leaves, new shoots, and sweet fruits are simply irresistible." Plus, she adds, you can't use any old product to get rid of them when you're growing food for human consumption.

Moreover, says Tony King, pest control expert at The Pied Piper Pest Control, "Getting rid of pests in a vegetable garden is so difficult because you are dealing with an open system that is in continuous interaction with the surroundings." Outdoors, you'll draw insects, rodents, and small animals from all around because everyone is attracted to water, food, and shelter.

Even worse, says Michael Clarke, founder of Yardwork, "Many pests have short life cycles and reproduce quickly, which makes it hard to eliminate them once they're established." But take heart: There is hope. Here are 16 effective hacks for ridding your garden of pests.