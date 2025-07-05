The Leafy Green Vegetable That Contains More Protein Than You Might Think

When people think of protein, lean meats and post-gym shakes float to the surface, and leafy greens are unlikely to cross your mind. But they definitely deserve a spot on the plant-based protein list alongside nuts and seeds — didn't you ever listen to Popeye the sailor? Cooked spinach contains about 6 grams of protein per cup, making it one of the most protein-rich vegetables you can put on your plate.

While that may not sound like much next to a cup of grilled chicken (about 36 grams) or black beans (15 grams), spinach surpasses many other vegetables, including kale (3.5 grams), collard greens (5 grams), and Brussels sprouts (4 grams). Keep in mind, though, that this refers to cooked spinach. Because fresh spinach shrinks dramatically when cooked, a single cup of cooked spinach actually represents several cups of raw leaves. That means it's easy to eat a good amount of protein from spinach in one sitting, especially in a sautéed or blended dish.

It's easy to see why spinach is considered a superfood. In addition to its protein content, spinach is jam-packed with antioxidants and a range of micronutrients (vitamins A, C, and K among them) that contribute to immune support and brain, gut, and cardiovascular health. Aside from eating it straight-up (no, thanks), how can you get more of this super-leaf into your daily diet?