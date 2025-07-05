The Leafy Green Vegetable That Contains More Protein Than You Might Think
When people think of protein, lean meats and post-gym shakes float to the surface, and leafy greens are unlikely to cross your mind. But they definitely deserve a spot on the plant-based protein list alongside nuts and seeds — didn't you ever listen to Popeye the sailor? Cooked spinach contains about 6 grams of protein per cup, making it one of the most protein-rich vegetables you can put on your plate.
While that may not sound like much next to a cup of grilled chicken (about 36 grams) or black beans (15 grams), spinach surpasses many other vegetables, including kale (3.5 grams), collard greens (5 grams), and Brussels sprouts (4 grams). Keep in mind, though, that this refers to cooked spinach. Because fresh spinach shrinks dramatically when cooked, a single cup of cooked spinach actually represents several cups of raw leaves. That means it's easy to eat a good amount of protein from spinach in one sitting, especially in a sautéed or blended dish.
It's easy to see why spinach is considered a superfood. In addition to its protein content, spinach is jam-packed with antioxidants and a range of micronutrients (vitamins A, C, and K among them) that contribute to immune support and brain, gut, and cardiovascular health. Aside from eating it straight-up (no, thanks), how can you get more of this super-leaf into your daily diet?
How to incorporate more spinach (and protein!) into your diet
Spinach might not pack the protein punch of a steak or a scoop of lentils, but for a vegetable, it's still got an impressive amount. If you're plant-based (or just can't look another piece of chicken in the eye), fresh or frozen spinach is a neutral-tasting ingredient that can easily up your daily protein intake. Yeah, you can blend tofu into your smoothies for extra protein, but a handful of spinach can also do the trick with a less noticeable flavor in your sip.
For breakfast, spinach slips neatly into our fluffy three-ingredient egg bites, giving you a protein double-whammy to start the day. It's also easy to seamlessly stir into pasta dishes like this high-protein pasta with sardines or even between layers of lasagna. One of our favorite ways to use spinach as a sneaky extra protein and nutrition boost is in a hearty BLT pasta salad that otherwise might feel too heavy to be called "salad." Or, mix it in with romaine or other greens for a crisp salad with a powerhouse blend.
Knowing that spinach is high in protein somehow makes it feel a little better when you're scooping into that gooey, glorious spinach and artichoke dip, doesn't it? Add some cottage cheese to that spinach artichoke dip, and call it a well-rounded meal. Overall, spinach might just be the backbone of your next high-protein meal. Who knew greens could carry so much weight?