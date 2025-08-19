16 Tips For Picking The Best Spot For Your Garden, According To Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many, the sixty-four-thousand-dollar question is whether it really matters where you put your garden. After all, can't it work anywhere as long as you give it a little elbow grease and a lot of love? Well, no. Not really. "Where you put your garden does matter," says Lindsey Chastain, homesteader and founder of The Waddle and Cluck. "Choose a spot that will provide the correct amount of sunlight, has easy access to water or can be reached by a hose, and will be easy to till and care for."

There are several questions you'll have to answer along the way, such as how much space you have to work with, whether you live in an urban setting or the country, if you have good or poor soil, and so on. It's important not to stress, though. "I promise that at least something will grow wherever you decide to plant, but the key is to prioritize light, water, and convenience, then work with what you've got," explains Nicole Johnsey Burke, gardening expert and the CEO of Gardenary. "Gardening is a process, and you'll learn as you go. Start where you are, and grow from there."

The question becomes, where are you now? You need a few simple tricks to assess your site, make a plan, and approach it intelligently. Luckily, Chowhound sat down with the experts to figure it out for you (and I've chimed in with my own extensive gardening experience here and there as well). Accordingly, here are 16 tips for picking the best spot for your garden.