What's The Easiest Tomato Variety For Beginners To Grow?

With summer right around the corner and garden centers opening up across the country for planting season, you might have it on your mind to try your hand at some gardening of your own this year. And while, on the outside looking in, maintaining a garden can seem tricky, you don't need to be a certified green thumb to successfully grow certain things. Tomatoes are a fairly popular choice among prospective gardeners, but with so many varieties of tomato out there, which one should you choose?

On the whole, it seems that the consensus is that smaller tomatoes, such as cherry tomatoes, are the easiest variety of tomatoes for entry level gardeners to grow. Not only are these tomatoes comparatively low-maintenance, but they also mature within only a couple of months and continue to yield delicious and fresh clusters of tomatoes until well into the year. So if you're looking for a plant that's easy to grow, requires relatively little space, and continually bears crops throughout the season, cherry tomatoes might just be for you.