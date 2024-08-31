The Best Way To Store Radishes So That They Last Longer
Radishes are an adorably small root vegetable that comes in bright red or pink hues. They are often served as raw slices in salads, but they can also be shredded with a grater or used in cooked dishes too. They are tasty and healthy, but few people know how to prepare, use, or store radishes.
The best place to store radishes is in the refrigerator. Before storing radishes, remove the produce from any plastic packaging, then remove any dirt or greens that are present. Once the radishes have been cleaned, they can be placed in a slightly damp paper towel and stored in the refrigerator.
Some people have suggested that radishes can be stored on the counter at room temperature, but that is not a long lasting storage method by any means. Additionally, storing radishes in this manner can result in them becoming mushy in as little as two days. Understanding how to properly store produce is key to making it last while still maintaining good flavor and texture.
Storing methods for radishes
The easiest way to store radishes so they last long is in a damp paper towel, ideally placed inside of a bag first before being put in the fridge. Be sure to remove as much air as possible from the bag. The radishes will keep for up to two weeks with this method.
Another good method for storing radishes in the fridge requires soaking the radishes in water. This is less convenient than the bag method, as the bowl will take up more space, but it will still help radishes keep for up to two weeks. Simply remove any greens attached to the radishes, place the radishes in a bowl, and pour cold water over them.
Last but not least, radishes can be stored in the freezer; however, it should be noted that thawed radishes will have a slightly different texture than fresh radishes. To store radishes in the freezer, cut them into cubes, blanch the cubes, and give the cubes an ice bath before allowing them to dry. Once the radish cubes are dry, place them in a freezer-safe bag and store them in the freezer for up to six months.