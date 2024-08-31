The Best Way To Store Radishes So That They Last Longer

Radishes are an adorably small root vegetable that comes in bright red or pink hues. They are often served as raw slices in salads, but they can also be shredded with a grater or used in cooked dishes too. They are tasty and healthy, but few people know how to prepare, use, or store radishes.

The best place to store radishes is in the refrigerator. Before storing radishes, remove the produce from any plastic packaging, then remove any dirt or greens that are present. Once the radishes have been cleaned, they can be placed in a slightly damp paper towel and stored in the refrigerator.

Some people have suggested that radishes can be stored on the counter at room temperature, but that is not a long lasting storage method by any means. Additionally, storing radishes in this manner can result in them becoming mushy in as little as two days. Understanding how to properly store produce is key to making it last while still maintaining good flavor and texture.