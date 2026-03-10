For The Best, Most Flavorful Green Beans, Make Them Italian Style

If you only associate green beans with traditional green bean casserole, you should get to know the flavorsome Italian approach to cooking these slender green pods. In Italy, green beans are often simmered slowly in tomato sauce in a recipe called "fagiolini in umido," which gives them a rich, garlicky savor that feels more like a substantial meal than an afterthought side dish.

For me, this dish is incredibly personal. I grew up in Italy, and green beans cooked this way are one of my family's go-to recipes — whenever my mom picked up a bag of green beans at the market, I knew this exquisite bean braise would be on the menu. And the technique to make them is actually so simple. Fresh green beans are cooked directly in "sugo al pomodoro" (tomato sauce) — something as simple as crushed tomatoes with garlic, sauteed onions, and olive oil — until tender. It's a preparation typically associated with Tuscany and Naples, but across Italy, many vegetables, from eggplant to bell peppers, are cooked this way, too (slowly with tomatoes and olive oil). Instead of ending up crunchy, they become soft and tender, having soaked up all the flavors of the sauce until they are almost part of the sauce themselves.