13 Discontinued Olive Garden Dishes That Deserve Another Chance

When Olive Garden first opened its doors in Orlando, Florida, in 1982, it was an instant hit for its comforting Italian-inspired dishes. In fact, it was so busy that the management had to come up with a way to placate hungry patrons waiting for their food, and that's how the unlimited breadstick policy came to be. Those breadsticks went on to be one of the chain's most iconic offerings, along with several top Olive Garden dishes that fans order again and again, like the Fettuccine Alfredo and Lasagna. But there are also numerous dishes that have been discontinued despite having solid followings.

Like many chain restaurants, Olive Garden often tweaks its menu, adding new dishes and swapping out others to stay aligned with current food trends and keep up with customer demand. The downside is that some genuinely great dishes get pushed aside, even though fans couldn't stop talking about them. For example, long-time fans of the chain may remember indulging in flatbreads, breadstick sandwiches, and special pastas that were simply divine. Obviously, Olive Garden can't keep every single item in rotation, but if any dishes are due for a comeback, we reckon it's these ones.