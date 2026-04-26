The Truth About Olive Garden's Infamous Italian Cooking School

Back in 2010, CNN reported Olive Garden did, in fact, have a culinary institute located in Tuscany. This came after a TV ad for Olive Garden showed their chefs in Italy taking part in a fancy cooking school set against a gorgeous Tuscan background, which led people to question if it was a real thing. Olive Garden spoke about it in a 2010 Facebook post featuring a photo of the Italian countryside, and confirmed the rumors were true. According to the post, the Culinary Institute of Tuscany was located in Castellina, a town in Chianti — and, at the time of the post, was the cooking school where over 1,000 Olive Garden managers were trained. Olive Garden claimed every winter since 1999, their best chefs and managers were sent to complete an 11-week training program at the culinary school, located inside a property called Riserva di Fizzano Relais, a medieval village and resort. In the off-school-season, it operated as a bed and breakfast.

In addition to sending their chefs to the institute, Olive Garden also held sweepstakes to give its customers a chance to learn some tips at the Tuscan cooking school. People who claimed to have won the sweepstakes said they were, indeed, taught lessons about cheese, olive oils, and wine. However, it's not known if actual cooking was involved in these cases. Then again, as time has told us, it's unknown if actual cooking lessons actually occurred at the Culinary Institute of Tuscany at all — and if the school was even a real school.