What Is Cookie Butter Actually?

Cookie butter is a ridiculously addictive sweet spread. While Trader Joe's helped popularize cookie butter in the U.S. with its brand of Speculoos Cookie Butter (which was also made into a beer), this dessert spread has long been popular in Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. Despite becoming more popular in the States, there is still a lot that you might not know about cookie butter and what it's made from.

As the name suggests, cookie butter is made from cookies, specifically spiced Belgian cookies called Speculoos. Speculoos are usually made with clove, nutmeg, cinnamon, anise, ginger, and cardamom, which give them a rich, unique flavor. To make cookie butter, speculoos are ground up and mixed with cane sugar, oil, and flour until a creamy consistency is formed. The flavor of cookie butter comes directly from the ground up speculoos and the spices used to make them. While it's a simple combination (and one you can recreate at home), this creamy spread is absurdly rich and is often used by bakers in Europe the way peanut butter is in America.

The most well-known brand of speculoos used to make cookie butter is Lotus' Biscoff. If you're a frequent flyer, you may recognize them as a typical snack served on airplanes. They were created in 1932 by Belgian baker Jan Boone Sr. and gained popularity at the 1958 World's Fair in Belgium. Since then, Biscoff cookies have become the most well-known brand of speculoos in the world, and the cookie butter made from them is a must-try for anyone with a sweet tooth.