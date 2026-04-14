The Olive Garden Hot Dog Hack You Need To Try This Summer

It's tough to imagine improving on a perfect hot dog, but we've found a way to do it. The idea is simple, but you're going to be thanking us for awhile. Instead of using standard hot dog buns, slice an Olive Garden breadstick halfway down the middle. Pop in a deliciously grilled (or microwaved, or whatever, we're not here to judge) hot dog, and you're on your way to garlicky, perfect-for-summer bliss.

You can certainly just take a leftover breadstick out of the foil bag that Olive Garden so kindly sends you home with at the end of your meal and call it a day, but you've got options if you'd like to take your breadstick to the next level before you use it as a hot dog bun. Some people are using Olive Garden's dipping sauces to help take the whole creation to the next level — the Alfredo sauce is apparently a serious winner. You could also slather a bit of mayo on the inside of your breadstick once its sliced (similar to the mayo-for-butter swap that makes your grilled cheese taste like heaven), place it cut-side-down in a hot pan for a few minutes, and enjoy crispy, garlicky, hot dog perfection.