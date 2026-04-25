The 9 Best Ways To Cook Cabbage

Nothing has made a comeback quite like cabbage (except maybe bellbottoms). For many people, cabbage was once a food that inspired disgust, both because of its strong, vegetal flavor and because it contains a compound called raffinose, a complex sugar that causes stinky farts. However, once-unfashionable cabbage has now made its mark as one of the biggest food trends to look out for in 2026, thanks to TikTok's growing fibermaxxing movement and fascination with gut health (something fiber-rich cabbage can help with).

In the interim, though, many of us have forgotten how to actually prepare cabbage to make it taste good. It's a daunting vegetable to cook with, on account of its impressive size and the number of cabbage varieties available. Besides this, cabbage has a bitter taste that can turn people off. And, if you've only eaten cabbage in coleslaw or once a year for the obligatory corned beef and cabbage day, you may be unaware of its full potential.

But that's where we come in. We've curated a list of some of the most popular methods for cooking cabbage to give you some fresh ideas, and also shared recommendations for ingredient pairings. We should note that we limited this list to cooking cabbage, but there are many delicious ways to eat cabbage that aren't included here — such as preserving it for kimchi or eating it raw in salads.