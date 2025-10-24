10 Underrated Ways To Reuse Bacon Grease

Believe it or not, it is a scientifically proven fact that bacon makes everything taste better, owing to its unique combination of salty, savory, and smoky flavor notes. While there are a number of ways to include this meaty gold into recipes, many of us discard the fat that is rendered from bacon when it cooks. This isn't just a darn shame; it is a culinary crime of epic proportions.

Bacon grease can be used in countless ways to elevate sweet and savory dishes alike. The key is properly straining and storing it so that it is readily accessible. A jar of bacon grease in the refrigerator can replace butter, olive oil, lard, and virtually every other kind of fat in many of your favorite recipes, so long as you know the correct ratios and how to incorporate it for the best results.

That's where I come in. As a chef with almost two decades of experience working at a restaurant and inn, I am not exaggerating when I say I have cooked hundreds of pounds of bacon over the course of my career, and I was always keen on salvaging that delectable grease for my culinary masterpieces. From soups to salads to meat marinades to baked goods, read on to discover the most underrated, chef-approved ways of reusing bacon grease.