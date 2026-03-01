Stir In This Unexpected Liquid For Mouthwatering Cabbage You Won't Forget

It's about time cabbage takes center stage. This cruciferous vegetable is not only healthy but delicious and extremely versatile too. You can fry it, braise it, stuff it, pickle it, roast it, or use it to make a classic spicy kimchi. But if you really want to create a mouthwatering cabbage dish that your friends and family won't be able to get enough of, stir in some beer to take it to the next level.

Beer may not be the first thing you think of when deciding what ingredients to pair your veggies with. But when it comes to cooking, it's actually quite a popular ingredient. Beer is a great braising liquid for restaurant-worthy chicken or a rich and delicious stewed beef, and it is the perfect simmering broth for brats before you pop them on the grill. It even works in baking for recipes like breads and chocolate cupcakes. And there's a reason why it can also be used with cabbage as well.

Beer gives recipes a rich and earthy depth of flavor that balances out dishes that are otherwise bitter or overly sweet. The reason it works lies in beer's hops and malt — the hops create bitterness and the malt creates a sweetness. In other words, the perfect balancing act. Cabbage, which has a touch of bitterness on its own and sweetens as it cooks if you're working with the commonly used green variety, is a natural pairing for this flavorful liquid. Plus, you have the luxury of different styles of beer to change up the flavor to suit your palate. The result is a flavor-packed dish that will hit the spot with every bite.