10 TikTok Food Trends That Should Stay In 2026

Like many others, there was a time when I uttered the phrase "I would never get a TikTok." Clearly, I was kidding myself, as the app has since infiltrated all aspects of both my professional and personal life. And even if I didn't have the app downloaded to my phone, I imagine I would still be well-informed of the trends — especially food-related ones — circulating on it. Considering my line of work, I kind of have to be chronically online, watching what people are posting and trying to see which handy kitchen hacks are worth keeping and which ones will fizzle out in no time.

Although there are some trends that see themselves out due to their innate flaws – because they're not flashy, revolutionary, or shared widely enough – there are plenty of trends that stick around and, to my frustration, don't seem to budge. I can swipe up as I might to remove them from my For You Page (FYP), but that has not lessened their chokehold on our collective digital consciousness. For some reason or another, these trends have endured into 2026, even though I personally think they deserve to be banished to the far corners of the internet until the dawn of time.

Of course, my recommendations for the trends we should leave behind in 2026 are based on my own personal opinion, so you can return your pitchforks to the garage or shed for now. And after seeing my picks, you may agree that these trends have, frankly, gone too far.