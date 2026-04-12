10 TikTok Food Trends That Should Stay In 2026
Like many others, there was a time when I uttered the phrase "I would never get a TikTok." Clearly, I was kidding myself, as the app has since infiltrated all aspects of both my professional and personal life. And even if I didn't have the app downloaded to my phone, I imagine I would still be well-informed of the trends — especially food-related ones — circulating on it. Considering my line of work, I kind of have to be chronically online, watching what people are posting and trying to see which handy kitchen hacks are worth keeping and which ones will fizzle out in no time.
Although there are some trends that see themselves out due to their innate flaws – because they're not flashy, revolutionary, or shared widely enough – there are plenty of trends that stick around and, to my frustration, don't seem to budge. I can swipe up as I might to remove them from my For You Page (FYP), but that has not lessened their chokehold on our collective digital consciousness. For some reason or another, these trends have endured into 2026, even though I personally think they deserve to be banished to the far corners of the internet until the dawn of time.
Of course, my recommendations for the trends we should leave behind in 2026 are based on my own personal opinion, so you can return your pitchforks to the garage or shed for now. And after seeing my picks, you may agree that these trends have, frankly, gone too far.
1. Banana bread lattes
Don't get it twisted: I love a good latte — complete with a balanced sweetness, milkiness, and quality espresso. However, when my feed first started lighting up with people making banana bread lattes, I have to say that I was appalled. Banana coffee sounds like something that Dunkin' would come up with (which it did with its Spring 2026 menu) in an effort to get people through the door and make its already awful coffee even worse. However, banana bread lattes are a trend that's seemingly born in impeccably clean kitchens with marble countertops — made to appeal to a whole different demographic.
@sofia_hrdz
everyone needs a BBL at least once in their life 🍌☕️☁️ Banana bread lattes are so addictive, you'll see for yourself! Ingredientes: * 1 ripe banana * 1/2 cup brown sugar * 1 tbsp unsalted butter * 1 tsp vanilla extract * 1/2 tsp cinnamon * pinch of salt #bananabreadlatte #coffeesyrups #homecafe #coffeerecipe #coffeeathome
While I don't have a problem with the idea of flavored coffee, you do have to admit that the process of making a banana bread latte is a bit excessive. I've watched countless videos of TikTok creators sharing how they cook the bananas down with sweeteners and spices, then painstakingly strain out those delicious banana pieces to create a syrup. Banana is such a beautiful flavor, and people are going through all of that effort just to have that flavor squashed by espresso and milk? Whatever happened to people drinking normal coffee and eating banana bread, rather than drinking it?
This trend originally started around summer 2025, but it still makes its way onto my FYP in 2026. Given that people are still obsessed with sharing coffee-related content on the internet, I doubt that this trend, as silly as it is, will be going away soon. In the meantime, I'll just sit here and sip my black coffee in rebellion.
2. Freezing eggs
Say it with me, friends: Just because someone on the internet says that you can do something doesn't mean you should. Case in point? Freezing eggs.
@cookingwithaila
If you freeze your egg before cooking them, you can multiply! I'm not even joking. Just freeze for over 24 hours and soak in hot water for a quick 2 second, peel, slice, and fry! #eggs #easteregg #egghack
The general idea behind this hack is that you can "multiply" eggs by freezing them whole in their shell, removing the shells, slicing them thinly, and cooking them in a pan. Problem one: You're not actually multiplying eggs ... like, if I cut a potato into chips with a mandoline, I'm not giving myself any "more" potato than I started with, right? The logic is flawed, and per the USDA, it's also unsafe. The government agency has gone so far as to make a specific FAQ on its website telling people that they shouldn't be freezing eggs in their shells. The reason for this is hard to isolate, but it likely has something to do with the water in the eggs expanding as it freezes, which can cause cracking, allowing foodborne pathogens to infiltrate the whites. Freezing also changes the texture of the yolk and makes it gelatinous, which is far from pleasant to eat. In short, even if this hack doesn't make you sick, it doesn't have any textural or flavor benefits. Just stick to having hard-boiled eggs, scrambled eggs, or some other egg-based concoction; there are probably tons of great TikTok hacks for cooking (and eating) eggs worth exploring.
3. AI-generated recipes
On yet another episode of "Make it go away!" we have everyone's least favorite thing in the world: AI-generated recipes. Okay, maybe not everyone's least favorite thing ... there are probably worse things than watching videos of foods that are either so poorly prepared, disgusting, or very clearly deep-fake clogging up TikTok feeds. But as someone with a background in food media and recipe development, I can say that it's a very clear example of the fact that AI will never take my job.
@amberrecipes
garlic herb shrimp and sausage stuffed cabbage cups These stuffed cabbage cups are softer, gentler, and cozy in a whole new way. What to need: → Cabbage Cups • 2 small-to-medium heads green cabbage • 2 tbsp olive oil • Salt, to taste • Black pepper, to taste → Filling • 1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails off • 12 oz smoked sausage (kielbasa or mild chicken sausage), sliced • 1 yellow bell pepper, diced • 1 small onion, diced • 4 garlic cloves, minced • 4 tbsp butter • 1 tsp dried thyme • 1 tsp dried parsley • 1/2 tsp smoked paprika → For the Pan • 1/2 cup chicken broth 🍽️ How to Make It 1️⃣ Prep the cabbage Heat oven to 400°F. Cut cabbage heads in half and gently hollow out the centers, keeping sturdy cups. 2️⃣ Season and set Brush cabbage cups with olive oil. Season with salt and black pepper. Place in a baking dish and pour chicken broth around the cups. 3️⃣ Roast Bake uncovered 20–25 minutes, until cabbage softens and edges lightly brown. 4️⃣ Cook the sausage While cabbage roasts, sear sausage in a hot skillet until golden. Remove to a plate. 5️⃣ Build the filling In the same skillet, cook onion and bell pepper until soft. Add garlic and butter, then shrimp, thyme, parsley, and smoked paprika. Cook just until shrimp turn pink. Stir sausage back in. 6️⃣ Fill and bake Spoon the warm filling into each cabbage cup. Return to oven and bake 10–15 minutes until tender and gently sizzling. 7️⃣ Finish and serve Spoon pan juices over the cups. Serve hot and comforting. Save this for a quiet evening when you want something hearty, soft, and made to be enjoyed slowly. ⏱️ Time: Prep 15 min | Cook 35–40 min | Total 50–55 min 🍽️ Serves: 4
TikTok will put a disclaimer on some videos, noting that they're generated with AI content, but that doesn't stop videos from circulating and people asking, "Do I really have to bake this in the oven for four hours?" (Seriously, I saw a cookie recipe that told someone to bake them for four hours at 400 degrees Fahrenheit once. Good luck getting "cookies" out of that). Besides the fact that the recipes don't work, the optics are awful, and they're never pleasant to look at — especially the ones that are so clearly AI-generated that they're almost anger-inducing. And to add insult to injury here, several AI videos have also included nutrition and health claims, saying things like high-protein cottage cheese ice cream (ew) "supports digestion and gut balance" (it's more complicated than that). AI will never know what a proper breadstick, muffin, or cake should taste and feel like, nor will it have a strong enough understanding of complex nutrition science to make appropriate health claims, so we probably shouldn't be trusting it to give recipe recommendations.
4. Homemade tanghulu
Anyone who has ever made candy knows that the task isn't for the faint of heart. There's usually hot, dripping sugar that can easily scald your skin, and you are seemingly always seconds away from burning something. As such, I don't really know why the downright dangerous homemade tanghulu initially became popular in the early 2020s and remains popular in 2026.
@createwithcarlie
Tanghulu in 5 minutes using the microwave 🍇🍉🍓(forgive me for my poor pronunciation) 1. Thread fruit onto a skewer 2. Add ice and water to a bowl 3. Measure 1 cup of water and 4 tbsp of water and pour into a microwave safe container 4. Microwave sugar in increments 5. Coat fruit in sugar mixture and transfer to the ice bath 6. Let the fruit sit for a few minutes then enjoy #tanghulu #tanghulurecipe #grape #sugargrape #fruitskewers #easyrecipe #5minutecrafts
To make these candied fruits, which have been popularized as ASMR content on platforms like TikTok, the pieces are skewered and plunged into scalding syrup before being transferred to a bowl of ice water, which helps the syrup develop its signature crackly finish. Although it might seem simple, there can be dangerous consequences if it's not done safely. Over the years, many folks who have tried the hack (especially children) have been sent to the emergency room with burns (some severe enough to warrant skin grafts). From an outsider's perspective, it doesn't seem like it's worth the risk (plus, isn't fruit already sweet enough?).
Now, I'm not a total buzzkill, and I recognize that there are fun, TikTok-friendly ways to eat fruit. For one, you can try making a kid-friendly shortcut tanghulu with Fruit Roll-ups or get creative and make sour fruit (it's cheaper than Fruit Riot!, I promise). Just leave the sugar work to the very capable professionals, alright?
5. People sharing their Dunkin' orders
Okay, okay, there is bound to be at least one TikTok trend listed here that's only included because I personally think it's annoying. And today, that trend happens to be people sharing their Dunkin' orders, trying different Dunkin' coffees recommended by other folks, and acting like they discovered fire when they added two pumps of butter pecan rather than three.
@kay.oaky
Credit to @Julia Gonzalez for the recommendation!!!🩷 #dailyicedcoffee #dailyicedcoffee #dunkindonutsicedcoffee #letsgotodunkin #myicedcoffeeorder #butterpecanicedcoffee
Now, I'm a born and raised New Englander, so I can confidently and unapologetically say that Dunkin's coffee tastes like sock water (sue me!). Not only is it bad coffee masked by 10 pounds of sugar, creamer, flavor swirls, cold foams, and whatever marketing gimmick the chain is running at the time, but it's also never consistent. So even if you tried to recreate a Dunkin' influencer's drink, it's never going to taste the same. And as someone who has worked in food service, I can confidently say that there is nothing more annoying than customers trying to customize their drink with one pump of this and two pumps of that. It just backs up the line and makes everyone's job that much harder.
Although I never buy anything from the chain (aside from its hash browns, which come out cold half the time), my TikTok is constantly inundated with people trying their "secret menu" drinks, aggressively swirling their cups, and exclaiming some cringy Gen-Z "vocal stim" when they go in for a swig. Like so many of the trends on this list, this is far from a new thing, but I'm hoping that 2026 will be the year that we finally put an end to this frankly annoying trend and find better things to do. Touch grass, maybe?
6. ASMR food content and mukbangs
ASMR — and the mukbang videos they're often associated with — are far from new. The process of eating often copious amounts of food on camera originated in South Korea many years ago and has since bloomed in popularity. The repetitive sounds, lip-smacking, chewing, and the like are relaxing for some (and are even said to be a way to encourage sleep). Plus, if you don't get to eat around other people often, I imagine it scratches the itch for human interaction to see people eat and possibly eat alongside them. I suppose there's not much difference between watching someone put their bubbled headband on and do their makeup for the day or watching how a stay-at-home mom cleans up after her kids.
@asmr_3978
#asmr #delicious #mukbangeatingshow #mukbang #foryou #deliciusfood #chinesefood #fyp #fypシ #trending
However, I think there are some problematic nuances with ASMR content and mukbangs that are worth discussing here. First, is it wrong to be concerned about the food waste stemming from this long-standing "trend" (if we can still call it a "trend," since it's such an integral part of TikTok)? I have worked in food media long enough to know that there is a lot of food waste associated with the work, between taking photos and filming videos, preparing content, and then having to go back and do it all again from a different angle. I don't think I want to know how much food people throw away when they film these videos (and whether they actually eat the food or not). Plus, there is also often an odd cultural "freak show" feeling of watching people eat phallic geoduck clams or beef tongue, which introduces questions of appropriation and using other cultures (and their food) as a source of entertainment. Add in the potential disordered eating implications, and you've got a trend that gets really dicey, really quickly.
7. Matcha everything
The main question I ask with matcha is, of course, is there a limit? Is there a point at which we say, "Alright, that's enough?" Because it seems like everything has gotten the matcha treatment on TikTok. It's not enough to just share videos of matcha lattes; TikTok users have shared everything from matchatinis and cream cheese matcha to green tea versions of the fluffy dalgona coffee (another trend that I am glad we don't see much anymore).
@summerhiatus_ ♬ Make it Juicy – djhunnybee
I like experimenting with ingredients and trying different flavors and all of that (I mean, look at what I do for work, right?). But even I can say that matcha is just something that we are milking way too much. Not everything has to be matcha-flavored, and I think that our collective obsession with the ingredient has gone too far. I'm not saying that because I don't like matcha, either; I just think there's more to life than eating and drinking something that tastes like grass all the time. Matcha has had its well-deserved time in the spotlight; I vote to retire it in favor of some other ingredient.
8. What I eat in a day content
I speak from a place of experience — as someone who has lived with eating disorders for almost a decade and spent years studying nutrition — when I say that there is no instance where posting "what I eat in a day content" (WIEIAD) is appropriate. Not a single one. Even if you eat the exact number of calories, macronutrients, and micronutrients recommended by the USDA, there will always be some, whether implicit or explicit, messaging of what people should or shouldn't eat and/or how they should or shouldn't look. What you eat or don't eat is your business and your business only, and broadcasting it on the internet helps absolutely no one. If you were looking for a sign to take down your WIEIAD video, consider this it.
@morganpetersonn
how I eat at least 130g of protein every day — broken down by meal 🤍 reminder that what works for one person may not work for another! This is just what works for me personally (especially as someone who doesn't like eggs or cottage cheese lol) #fulldayofeats #fulldayofeating #fdoe #whatieatinaday #highproteinmeals
This is not a new trend (having existed since the dawn of media), and it is, frankly, aggravating that it is still around and that, collectively, we haven't shut it all down. And the fact that people giving recommendations — again, whether implicitly or explicitly — about what folks should be eating do not have any sort of formal nutrition training only makes matters worse. If you are looking for nutrition advice, do not turn to your nearest TikTok influencers. Consult a medical professional or credentialed dietitian instead, and look for people's credentials when you're scrolling through social media looking for whom to take advice from.
9. Japanese cheesecake
Can we please stop trying to make cheesecake "healthy"? I couldn't help but gag when I saw that Japanese cheesecake was having its viral moment on TikTok this year. Unlike many trends on this list, Japanese cheesecake, as we know it, really got its footing in 2026 and, if my For You Page is any indication, has lost traction just as quickly as it gained it. And all I can say is thank God, because this trend is so silly that it makes my head hurt. For one, you can't tell me that a bowl of Greek yogurt with pudding mix and a couple of measly cookie pieces is going to satisfy my itch for a slice of New York-style cheesecake. In fact, the idea that we are even calling Japanese cheesecake a type of cheesecake is insulting.
@isabelle_jayde
These might be replacing my nightly creamis, THEYRE SO GOOD OMG 🍯🍪🍰🎂 #viral #japenesecheesecake #cheesecake #healthycheesecake #healthydessert
Besides being nothing close to the real thing, the idea behind Japanese cheesecake is a poorly thought-out one. Cookies are snappy and delicious, and when they're baked into a normal crumb crust, there is enough separation between them and the filling that they stay crisp and offer a textural contrast against the filling. With Japanese cheesecake, all you get are soggy, wet cookies and a Greek yogurt base that's not even sweet enough to be considered a dessert. Oh, and don't think about eating it on day two after those cookies have had a chance to turn into sweet-flavored mush in the confines of your fridge.
10. Protein everything
If my 2026 food trend predictions hold any weight, protein will be replaced by all things fiber, and I can't help but be grateful, because protein has gone too far. And on one hand, I get it; protein is an important macronutrient that helps us build muscle, power through daily life, and maintain bone density. But do we have to put it in everything, especially at the expense of flavor, texture, and, frankly, my quality of life?
@squirrel.__.girl
A healthier affogado #proteinpacked #affogato #greekyogurt #greekyogurtrecipes #snacktime #healthydessert #decaf #cozyathome #autumnvibes
Protein shakes are fine, sure, since they are not designed to taste good (I tried all the Ka'Chava shakes so you never have to, so I would know), but no one should be making food taste bad for the sake of getting a couple extra grams of protein in. So I feel like it's completely rational to draw the line at this "affogato" — if you can even call it that. I mean, do you know what happens when you combine creamy yogurt with a piping-hot liquid? You get chunks, and if you claim that this tastes exactly like an affogato, you deserve to get cancelled. And, it's not just affogatos: It's protein waffles, protein coffee, protein crackers, protein for your protein, etc. Don't kid yourself: None of it will ever taste as good as the happy-go-lucky content creator who was probably paid a lot to post it makes it seem. Let's all make a collective effort in 2026 to only post and reshare recipes that 1. Work and 2. Don't ruin all of the fun of eating.
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).