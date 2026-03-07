For Mouthwatering Cabbage, Fry It Up The Southern Way

For many, Southern food is the epitome of comfort. The cuisine has a habit of making all sorts of eaters fall in love with vegetables — we're talking okra, collard greens, sprouts, and pretty much anything corn related. Even Elvis had his list of top Southern comfort foods to indulge in. Admittedly, cabbage doesn't always have a reputation for being particularly exciting, but there's one canonical Southern dish that might change your mind about this cruciferous vegetable.

Southern fried cabbage features crispy bacon, onion, oil, and other aromatic veggies to absorb the rich flavors of bacon fat. Some key spices worth adding to the mix include paprika, Cajun or Creole seasoning, and black pepper. You'll also want to use a large enough skillet or pan to distribute the spices and heat evenly.

The cabbage is the star of the show, and while there are several different types of cabbages to choose from, a small head of green cabbage is the most common choice, and it's easy to find in grocery stores. This delicious side dish only takes about 35 minutes to make, meaning you can plunge your fork into the flavorful plate of veggies without having to wait too long.