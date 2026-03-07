For Mouthwatering Cabbage, Fry It Up The Southern Way
For many, Southern food is the epitome of comfort. The cuisine has a habit of making all sorts of eaters fall in love with vegetables — we're talking okra, collard greens, sprouts, and pretty much anything corn related. Even Elvis had his list of top Southern comfort foods to indulge in. Admittedly, cabbage doesn't always have a reputation for being particularly exciting, but there's one canonical Southern dish that might change your mind about this cruciferous vegetable.
Southern fried cabbage features crispy bacon, onion, oil, and other aromatic veggies to absorb the rich flavors of bacon fat. Some key spices worth adding to the mix include paprika, Cajun or Creole seasoning, and black pepper. You'll also want to use a large enough skillet or pan to distribute the spices and heat evenly.
The cabbage is the star of the show, and while there are several different types of cabbages to choose from, a small head of green cabbage is the most common choice, and it's easy to find in grocery stores. This delicious side dish only takes about 35 minutes to make, meaning you can plunge your fork into the flavorful plate of veggies without having to wait too long.
How to best enjoy your Southern fried cabbage
Though it may seem simple, there is an art to cooking this savory side dish. Make sure to fry the cabbage well and avoid adding too much liquid, which can make the cabbage soggy. Southern fried cabbage pairs well with an array of dishes, but some of its most common companions include cornbread, mashed potatoes, barbecue chicken, fried chicken, and pork chops, though it can be enjoyed all on its own. This dish is enjoyed year-round, but it's also traditionally served on New Year's with black eyed peas and cornbread.
There are several ways to zhuzh up your fried cabbage. If you want to add some meat diversity to the dish, there's no need to only stick to bacon. Some find that adding smoked sausage bulks up the meal and brings a welcome warmth and smokiness. If you're a seafood lover, you could even cook some shrimp and add it into this succulent Southern side dish. Some home chefs choose to substitute the fresh cabbage with bagged cole slaw, which includes other vegetables like carrots that add a slight sweetness and a varied crunch to the dish. Just be sure to pay attention to the texture, as pre-shredded cabbage softens more quickly.