For A Bun-Less Burger That's Not Lettuce, Try This Genius Swap
There are lots of burger bun alternatives if you're skipping the bread, but let's be honest here: if they're not too flimsy (looking at you, lettuce), then they're too soggy (looking at you, portobello caps). Roasted cabbage steak, on the other hand, is a great workaround for its structural integrity alone. When roasted, cabbage caramelizes and creates a base that is somehow tender and juicy, yet sturdy enough to be able to hold a burger patty without totally collapsing beneath it. High heat is essential here to get rid of the extra liquid and brown the cabbage up a little, and a good drizzle of oil and seasoning will give it a depth that won't compete with your juicy, flavorful burger infused with compound butter but will rather complement it.
This hack is best used for an open-faced build as opposed to a full burger replacement because the cabbage steak is sturdy but you'll still struggle to pick it up with both hands if you use two of them as buns. Build it by putting the roasted cabbage round on the bottom, the patty on top, then any toppings you desire to finish off. It's best to avoid using napa cabbage for roasting here as its delicate leaves and high water content means it is more likely to just steam and wilt, not brown. Your best choices are green cabbage, red cabbage, or even savoy, they'll all bring a base that feels hearty and deliberate.
Roasted cabbage belongs in the bread-less burger conversation
What makes roasted cabbage such a compelling option among bun swaps for burgers is that it solves the problem of structure really well. At the end of the day, the bun is really only there to anchor the patty in place and absorb some of the juice and fat from the burger, and properly roasted cabbage does that job too. That is, if you cook it right.
To really make sure you get the cabbage working for you, slice it thick enough that it doesn't fall apart but not so much that you the burger is overwhelmed by the cruciferous vegetable – about half an inch should be a good amount of thickness. Once you've seasoned and roasted the steaks, consider the burger and toppings as elements that can add some contrast to this earthy vegetable — give the cabbage something sharp like pickles and something creamy like mayo to work against it. And you can get creative with the cabbage seasoning too; spicing it with salt and pepper is non-negotiable, but then you can change things up with smoked paprika, chili oil, or cumin for different burger themes. This is not a bread swap that feels like a compromise. Cabbage isn't pretending to be bread here, it's simply offering a different and well-considered way to enjoy a burger, one that feels indulgent, balanced, and built to work.