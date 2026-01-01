For A Bun-Less Burger That's Not Lettuce, Try This Genius Swap

There are lots of burger bun alternatives if you're skipping the bread, but let's be honest here: if they're not too flimsy (looking at you, lettuce), then they're too soggy (looking at you, portobello caps). Roasted cabbage steak, on the other hand, is a great workaround for its structural integrity alone. When roasted, cabbage caramelizes and creates a base that is somehow tender and juicy, yet sturdy enough to be able to hold a burger patty without totally collapsing beneath it. High heat is essential here to get rid of the extra liquid and brown the cabbage up a little, and a good drizzle of oil and seasoning will give it a depth that won't compete with your juicy, flavorful burger infused with compound butter but will rather complement it.

This hack is best used for an open-faced build as opposed to a full burger replacement because the cabbage steak is sturdy but you'll still struggle to pick it up with both hands if you use two of them as buns. Build it by putting the roasted cabbage round on the bottom, the patty on top, then any toppings you desire to finish off. It's best to avoid using napa cabbage for roasting here as its delicate leaves and high water content means it is more likely to just steam and wilt, not brown. Your best choices are green cabbage, red cabbage, or even savoy, they'll all bring a base that feels hearty and deliberate.