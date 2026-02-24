Braise Your Cabbage In This Sweet Liquid To Punch Up The Flavor

To make this sweet and savory braised cabbage, chop a whole head into wedges. Wedges make the dish feel more substantial than it would with smaller pieces. Leaving the core intact helps keep them together as you sear the flat sides in oil for more color and flavor. You can move them to another plate to get them out of the way while you cook some bacon pieces and soften any aromatics you want to add for even more flavor, though that's optional.

Deglaze any fond you've built up with some apple cider vinegar before adding the apple cider. You need half a cup of apple cider vinegar and two cups of apple cider per head of cabbage. Just bring it to a boil before you add the cabbage back. Timing is crucial when elevating cabbage with a good braise. If you pour in the liquid too early, the vegetables don't get a chance to caramelize and create a fond to flavor the dish. But if you add it after the cabbage is soft, flavor doesn't penetrate the leaves deeply enough. That leads to a flavorless side dish no one wants.

Change up the flavor profile by cooking everything in schmaltz or bacon fat instead of a neutral cooking oil. This will infuse your cabbage wedges with some meaty flavor. You can also kick it up a notch with a sprinkle of hot chili flakes to add a bit of spice to this tasty side. Even better: The braising liquid will pick up some of that tongue-tingling heat.