9 Worst Fast Food Dipping Sauces Of All Time, According To Social Media

Most fast food chains have their own signature sauces for dunking items like french fries and chicken nuggets or drizzling onto tacos and chicken wings. Think spicy hot sauces, creamy ranch dressings, savory gravies, and those pink-and-tangy fast food special sauces (the ones that all seem to taste the same). And while some of those sauces have cult-like followings to the point where fans snatch up multiple packets at a time to stash at home, others don't quite hit the mark.

If you're a regular Chowhound reader, you know that we're always on the lookout for the hottest fast food offerings, as well as the flops. Sauces frequently pop up on our radar because they can take an otherwise bland fast food item, like a nugget or pretzel stick, to the next level, or they can put a damper on the whole experience. With that in mind, we set out to determine which sauces you might want to skip next time you place your order.

Our research took us to forums, food reviews, and social media sites where fast food customers typically have no qualms about calling out sauces they think aren't up to par. Across several platforms, we noticed that a few complaints kept popping up about particular sauces: too sweet, watered down, stodgy, or simply that the recipe had changed for the worse. And while not every sauce is universally hated, each one of these picks has been called out often enough to earn a spot in our round-up of the worst fast food dipping sauces.