9 Worst Fast Food Dipping Sauces Of All Time, According To Social Media
Most fast food chains have their own signature sauces for dunking items like french fries and chicken nuggets or drizzling onto tacos and chicken wings. Think spicy hot sauces, creamy ranch dressings, savory gravies, and those pink-and-tangy fast food special sauces (the ones that all seem to taste the same). And while some of those sauces have cult-like followings to the point where fans snatch up multiple packets at a time to stash at home, others don't quite hit the mark.
If you're a regular Chowhound reader, you know that we're always on the lookout for the hottest fast food offerings, as well as the flops. Sauces frequently pop up on our radar because they can take an otherwise bland fast food item, like a nugget or pretzel stick, to the next level, or they can put a damper on the whole experience. With that in mind, we set out to determine which sauces you might want to skip next time you place your order.
Our research took us to forums, food reviews, and social media sites where fast food customers typically have no qualms about calling out sauces they think aren't up to par. Across several platforms, we noticed that a few complaints kept popping up about particular sauces: too sweet, watered down, stodgy, or simply that the recipe had changed for the worse. And while not every sauce is universally hated, each one of these picks has been called out often enough to earn a spot in our round-up of the worst fast food dipping sauces.
1. Wendy's BBQ Sauce
Like many fast food restaurants, Wendy's often researches ways to improve its products. For example, the chain has changed its fries twice to not only make them taste better, but also to ensure they stay hot and crispier longer. Some tweaks have been generally well received, while others have gotten major flak. For example, in 2019, Wendy's rolled out a new barbecue sauce, and fans immediately took to the internet to complain.
According to many Wendy's customers, the old barbecue sauce was one of the best in the fast food game, with a great balance of sweet and tangy notes and the perfect consistency. But when the new sauce rolled out, numerous regulars declared it was a major step down. As one Reddit user said, "It is a terrible tasting sauce, way too sweet, and as someone else had mentioned before, it is wet and watery, not like the old, thicker, real sauce. It tastes fake now."
One aggrieved customer hated the sauce so much that they created a change.org petition. They decried what they called a "sweet underwhelming sauce" and said, "I am here to ask for those around me to rally and bring back the original sauce." And they're not the only ones. Over the years, numerous people have implored the chain to do the same via social media posts, like one customer who posted on Facebook, "Wendy's, it's time to do the right thing and change the BBQ sauce back!"
2. McDonald's Hot Honey Sauce
With over 44,000 restaurants across the globe, McDonald's is one of the biggest fast food chains on the planet, and it didn't get that way by resting on its laurels. The chain consistently rolls out new items to pique regulars' interest and draw in new customers. Just this year, McDonald's launched a new Hot Honey Menu with a variety of sweet-and-spicy items featuring its new Hot Honey Sauce. Unfortunately, the sauce is getting some serious backlash.
The new Hot Honey Menu features items like the Hot Honey Sausage Egg Biscuit, the Bacon Hot Honey McCrispy sandwich, and the Hot Honey Sauce, which you can order on its own. And while some say the sauce is somewhat tolerable on the sandwiches, others say it's just off-putting and definitely not good for dipping. Many say it's not really hot at all, has a weird texture, and tastes wildly artificial.
"As someone who likes hot honey, I thought this was outrageously bad," said one Reddit user. "So bad in fact, I was shocked this passed McDonald's QC. It tasted more of a combination of Sweet & Sour Sauce, BBQ Sauce, and a random chemical stored in a janitor's supply closet." Others have commented that the flavor brings to mind cough syrup and sweet jam. Based on the flak this sauce is getting, we're willing to bet this limited edition sauce might just end up as one of those discontinued McDonald's items we'll never see again.
3. Sonic Signature Cheese Sauce
Sonic has a loyal following of fans who love its nostalgic car-hop service and all-American comfort food. It's famous for its slushes and shakes, as well as indulgent snacks like Coney dogs and chili cheese tots. Every so often, the chain also introduces limited-time items, some of which have found their way onto the permanent menu. A case in point is the Soft Pretzel Twist, which debuted in 2018 along with a Signature Cheese Sauce for dipping. The pretzel continues to earn plenty of positive praise, although the same can't be said for its cheesy counterpart.
A reviewer on TikTok praised the pretzel for being buttery, doughy, and full of flavor. "However, the Signature Cheese Sauce that they serve with it ... this is horrendous," they said. "Possibly the worst condiment I have ever tasted." That seems to be a common sentiment, with many diners calling the sauce out for being incredibly salty and synthetic-tasting. "It's just cold, salty, and tastes fake to me," said one Reddit user.
With that in mind, it might not be surprising that the chain no longer automatically pairs the pretzel with the Signature Cheese Sauce. Instead, you now have the option to choose from a range of sauces, including mayo, honey mustard, and Sonic's Groovy Sauce (a spicy ranch sauce). The Signature Cheese Sauce is still an option, but based on the reviews, it's one of those Sonic menu items you may be better off avoiding.
4. Taco Bell Diablo Sauce
Taco Bell offers a wide array of sauces and dips to go with its Mexican-inspired dishes, from creamy chipotle sauce to avocado verde salsa and garlic ranch sauce. Some will cost you extra, but there are four main sauces that are free, and instantly recognizable for their colorful packets adorned with quirky sayings. You can opt for Mild, Hot, Fire, or Diablo. Given that Diablo is ranked at the top of the spice scale, you might expect it to be inferno-level hot, but sadly, many diners say that's simply not the case.
"Taco Bell is trippin, their "Diablo" sauce is like ... mild at best," said one dissatisfied customer on Facebook. That seems to be a common consensus, particularly among folks who like their sauces spicy. Several people have pointed out that the ingredient list doesn't mention chiles at all, but rather items like tomato paste, vinegar, and paprika extract. In comparison, the Hot and Fire sauces both contain jalapeño peppers.
And it's not just the lack of heat that turns people off the Diablo Sauce. Many say it also has a strange flavor that they just can't get behind. One Reddit user said, "Yep, it is pretty vile. Such a sharp, sour, artificial, and chemical taste." Others have compared it to burnt vinegar, metal, tobacco leaves, and cleaning products. For better flavor and an actual kick of spice, many say the Fire Sauce is miles ahead of the Diablo.
5. Burger King Marinara Sauce
Marinara isn't something you see very often at fast food chains, especially those focused on burgers, so you might be surprised to learn Burger King began offering it as far back as 1979. It first appeared on the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich, then on subsequent Italian-style sandwiches. The sauce never really garnered much attention on its own until Burger King introduced it as a standalone dipping sauce for its Mozzarella Sticks in 2019 — and that's when the negative reviews started rolling in.
Right from the get-go, people pointed out that BK's Marinara Sauce lacked that zesty punch you would expect from a proper Italian-style tomato-based sauce. According to Brand Eating, "The sauce was mostly just sweet and tangy with the requisite tomato notes but was lacking in any garlic, onion, or herb flavors." People also found that the cold sauce paired with the hot mozzarella sticks was a little off-putting.
Considering the lukewarm reception the Marinara Sauce got when it first launched as a dipping sauce, it's surprising that Burger King decided to bring it back in 2024 as a dipper for its new Mozzarella Fries. And apparently, it hasn't been tweaked at all, as customers say it's just as bland, with some comparing it to watered-down pizza sauce. In fact, the sauce came in dead last in our ranking of every Burger King dipping sauce, with our reviewer stating it was weak, vinegary, and more like a herbal catsup.
6. Taco John's Hot Sauce
Fast food companies often walk that fine line of keeping fans happy with familiar flavors they know and love, while also innovating to stay relevant. Taco John's decided to take a chance on the latter in 2022, updating both its Mild and Hot sauces. Unfortunately, the move backfired, as longtime customers took to forums, social media, and even the company's email to express their outrage.
The biggest issue that people have with the new sauces is that they contain more spices than the previous versions. Ironically, that's what prompted Taco John's to make the change in the first place. A Reddit user shared a response they got from the company regarding the new sauces that read, "We made this update because we heard from guests that our previous sauces had too much tomato flavor and did not meet their spice expectations."
"It honestly tastes like taco seasoning mixed with BBQ sauce," said one Redditor. Others point out that the new sauces taste like bad knockoffs of Taco Bell's sauces. In addition, some believe that the flavors don't go well with Taco John's menu items. As another Redditor said, "The new sauce does not match the flavor profile of the meat." To its credit, Taco John's did release an Original Sauce with a flavor profile similar to the old sauces it now offers alongside the updated sauces.
7. KFC Gravy
Long before fast food chains started offering full sauce lineups, KFC had gravy. It's been on the menu since the early days, along with the Colonel's famous chicken, rolls, and whipped potatoes. While the gravy does have its fans, there's also a large contingent of folks who say it's gone downhill in recent years. In fact, even Colonel Sanders himself thought the gravy took a nosedive after he sold the company in 1964.
Despite being the face of KFC, Colonel Sanders didn't hold back about the quality of the chain's food after he left. In fact, some of his comments about the gravy in particular prompted one KFC branch to sue him for libel and defamation. According to the lawsuit, Sanders told the Louisville Courier-Journal, "My God, that gravy is horrible. They buy tap water for 15 to 20 cents a thousand gallons, and then they mix it with flour and starch and end up with pure wallpaper paste." Sander ultimately won the case, and many would agree today that he was onto something.
"There is no way that someone can tell you that KFC gravy is tasty and truly mean it, because it is soul-crushingly tasteless," posted one Reddit user. In addition, plenty of people comment on how watery the gravy is, like one Redditor who said, "It feels more like plain broth or soup and not gravy." Some speculate that it may be because many locations now use just powdered gravy mix, water, and oil rather than actual chicken fat or fond.
8. Wingstop Hawaiian Sauce
Part of the fun of going to Wingstop is picking out what flavor of sauce you want your wings tossed in. You can also get those same sauces on the side to use as dip for your tenders, fries, and veggie sticks. Depending on your mood, you can go spicy with the Atomic sauce, smoky with the Hickory BBQ, or sweet-and-spicy with the Spicy Korean Q. However, one sauce you may want to steer away from is the Hawaiian.
Wingstop describes its Hawaiian sauce as sweet and tangy with notes of citrus and Asian flavors. It's the only wet sauce on the menu that doesn't have a hint of heat, and that may just be its downfall. As one reviewer said on TikTok, "It's far too sweet without any actual real flavor." Considering that many Wingstop employees say it's the least-sold flavor, it's clear many people find it not all that appetizing.
In our ranking of every Wingstop flavor, the Hawaiian sauce didn't place dead last (that spot went to the mouth-searingly hot Atomic sauce), but it was pretty close to the bottom. Our reviewer noted that the sticky sauce is super cloying at first, before giving way to citrus notes. If you absolutely can't handle spice and like your sauces more on the sweet side, this may be a good choice. Otherwise, you may want to follow one Redditor's advice: "If you were on the fence and wanted to try it, don't."
9. Taco Bell Caliente Cantina Sauce
Taco Bell is constantly introducing new offerings to keep fans on their toes, and one of the latest is the Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu. The original slow-roasted Cantina Chicken launched in 2024, and the following year, the chain took the chicken to the next level with a spicy new sauce. The menu items, which include tacos, a burrito, a quesadilla, a chicken bowl, and the sauce on its own, are meant to be limited-time-only items, and according to many diners, that's not such a bad thing.
Taco Bell claims they tinkered with a variety of spice blends before arriving on the final Caliente Cantina sauce, which it says is fresh, zesty, and gets its heat from red jalapeños. While diners tend to agree that the sauce delivers a decent amount of heat, many say it's also far too sweet and citrusy. "This is like they took Fire sauce and added lime candy flavor to it along with some weird twang," said one Reddit user.
Beyond the overwhelming sweet-and-limey flavor, which others have described as somewhere between sour green Skittles and spicy key lime pie, several diners can't get over the radioactive color and syrupy texture. One Redditor said, "Honestly ... it's the worst colored sauce of all time ... it's like it was mad it was made." As for the texture, some say it's oddly viscous with a weird waxy or cough syrup-like consistency."