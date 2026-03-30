The Time Colonel Sanders Didn't Hold Back About KFC's Food And Got Sued For It

Once you know the rowdy history of Colonel Harland Sanders, the iconic (and very real) founder of KFC — and the man whose face is the company logo — it's really not that shocking he once got sued by the very company he founded in 1929. It happened after a massive expansion in the 1950s and early '60s inspired the Colonel to sell the company to investors, who later sold to food and beverage company Heublein in the '70s. But it was a franchisee who sued Sanders for libel in 1975.

Sanders had remained the face of KFC throughout that time, reportedly keeping an eye on its restaurants. And he wasn't shy about being critical when things weren't up to his standards. Sanders was genuinely steamed at the decline in KFC's food quality since his departure and semi-regularly commented about it.

One interview with the Louisville Courier-Journal caught the attention of a local KFC owner. Sanders described KFC's mashed potatoes as "sludge" and the gravy as "wallpaper paste," leading a Kentucky KFC location to slap him and the newspaper with a libel lawsuit, claiming his comments could hurt them commercially. Sanders added that "There's no nutrition in it and they ought not to be allowed to sell it" and "My god, that gravy is horrible." Sanders hated more than just the gravy: In the same interview, he took aim at a new chicken product, saying, "That new 'crispy' recipe is nothing in the world but a damnfried doughball stuck on some chicken."