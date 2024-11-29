12 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items We're Not Getting Back

McDonald's isn't known for its health-conscious options and wowing nutritional value. In fact, it's quite the opposite, as the restaurant always makes its way onto roundups of the most unhealthy fast foods there are. Phil Sokolof, a wealthy businessman at the time, certainly agreed. He suffered from a heart attack at the age of 43 in 1966, and he immediately pointed fingers at McDonald's and other fast-food places. The highly publicized crusade he led seemingly inspired original recipes that changed for the worse and the creation of new, healthier menu items.

One of the additions was the McLean Deluxe, which lasted five years from 1991 to 1996. The burger was 91% fat free on account of the seaweed that was added to the meat. Considering it was hyped up by professional football player Kevin Greene in the old commercials, it was a surprise this low-fat item didn't stick around longer. A big reason for that was the taste. The burger's loss of fat equated to a loss in flavor and a drier texture. On top of that, seaweed wasn't a great selling point due to its containment of carrageenan, an additive whose safety has been questioned. The McLean Deluxe's third strike was its price tag being a few cents higher than other McDonald's burgers, leading to its demise. But if you're bothered by the fact that you'll never have the chance to try this discontinued item, opt for a burger made with mushrooms and ground beef as a safer alternative that still contains less fat.