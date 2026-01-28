Sweet Meets Heat With McDonald's New Hot Honey Menu

Of all the new Hot Honey Menu items that launched, this was the item that I thought could get the most bang out of the promotional condiment. Nothing quite benefits from a hot honey drizzle quite like a breakfast sandwich, and the fact that McDonald's is featuring this item on a Sausage Egg Biscuit is a great call. Sausage and any type of honey on a biscuit is always going to be a win. Like most of McDonald's breakfast sandwiches outside of the McGriddles, you're looking at just over 500 calories for this item, so the condiment isn't adding too much caloric heft to the original.

Overall, the hot honey is a nice addition to this sandwich. The original Sausage Egg Biscuit is always on the dry side, and the McDonald's honey is my condiment of choice to liven things up a bit. The hot honey achieves this same effect, and it's got a decent enough capsaicin kick that adds a welcome spark to the sandwich.

As this was the first item I tried, it was my first chance to really evaluate the hot honey condiment. For the most part, it's a nice add. I was hoping for the balance between sweet and spicy to be a bit more proportional — the spiciness overwhelms the sweetness of the honey. Normally, I wouldn't mind this, but since it's not spicy enough to really knock my taste buds around, I was hoping to get a bit more nuance out of the flavors.