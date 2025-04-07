How Many Times Has Wendy's Changed Its Fries?

It may not seem like it, but an incredible amount of research and planning goes into each fast food product. This applies even more to staples that are part of a fast food chain's signature offerings, since they help the brand differentiate itself. For example, McDonald's and Wendy's have very different beef patties that both companies have poured significant resources into perfecting.

The humble french fry is an equally big deal, considering it's Wendy's largest-selling product and has only been changed twice since the chain started in 1969. After keeping them the same for 41 years, Wendy's first updated its french fries in November 2010 to align them with the company's updated branding championing high-quality ingredients. Thus, the natural cut skin-on fries dusted with sea salt – the seasoning that helps set Wendy's fries apart — were born. In 2021, Wendy's took another gamble and introduced Hot & Crispy Fries. The name isn't just marketing; the fry, which took two years to develop, was specifically designed to stay hot and crispy for longer.

The logic behind redesigning the fry is that an increasing number of customers are using drive-through or delivery as opposed to eating at the restaurant. The COVID-19 pandemic sped the trend up even more. To ensure the fries are still at their prime when they're eaten by customers, the updated Wendy's fries are made to stay hot for up to 30 minutes. A further challenge was to do this without straying from their french fries' signature look and taste while also maintaining sturdiness for optimum "dunkability" into ketchup or a Frosty.