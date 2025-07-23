Every Burger King Dipping Sauce, Ranked Worst To Best

Loyalists to the most royal of the fast food chains have pledged their devoted allegiance to the king — Burger King, that is. Many praise the selection of sandwiches. All of the savory, flame-grilled burgers, including the Double Whopper, as well as the lightly breaded Original Chicken Sandwich are the most heavily decorated of all the king's horses and all the king's men. For many others, though, the sides are considered the stalwart soldiers among BK's heavy-hitting troopers. The chicken tenders, french fries, mozzarella fries, and onion rings all play a mighty role in the casual dining battle.

But then there are those who can't complete any Burger King order, from behemoth burger to small fry, without securing at least one of the chain's dipping sauces. Seeking another layer of flavor, many want to enhance their orders with the perfect accompaniment. My review ranks every Burger King dipping sauce that is currently available. BK offers six colorful options of separately packaged condiments you can get for free with your order. Take a dip now into my saucy survey and see where your own personal favorites (and most despised choices) have landed.