19 Fast Food Signature Sauces, Ranked Worst To Best

Every fast food chain has "the sauce." This could be its signature sauce. Sometimes it's simply the most popular sauce on the menu. And often, a lot of these sauces are spins on Thousand Island dressing. Regardless, taking a basic and adding or taking things away to make it something unique is the essence of creating a signature sauce.

So, which sauce is the best? This can be tricky to figure out, considering they're often used for different things. Braum's has a special dipping sauce, while Whataburger has unique spins on ketchup. Carl's Jr. and McDonald's both have their burger sauces. And then there's Chick-fil-A — the mecca of sauces.

There's a lot, so I got my hands on as many popular and signature sauces from fast food chains and put them to the test. Read on to find my ranking of fast food signature sauces.