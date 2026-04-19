Cinnamon Churro Pancakes Recipe

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There's something special about that first bite of a churro — between the slightly crunchy fried dough coated with cinnamon sugar and the soft, pillowy interior, there's a lot to love about the classic treat. Originating in Spain, churros have become an iconic dessert, often found at street markets, fairs, theme parks, and cafes. This cinnamon churro pancake recipe, from developer Miriam Hahn, takes all of that sweet-spiced goodness and transforms it into a breakfast dish that's a little more exciting than your average stack. Each fluffy pancake is brushed with melted butter, coated in cinnamon sugar, then drizzled with an easy homemade chocolate sauce.

While this recipe might not be the easiest one to whip up on a busy Monday morning, it's most definitely suited for those slower Saturdays when you want something special. "Sometimes you want to go the extra mile on a decadent breakfast, and this is the one to try," Hahn says. "If you want to make the pancakes ahead of time, just cook them and store them in the fridge. Then before serving, coat them with cinnamon sugar and make the chocolate sauce."