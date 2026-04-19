Cinnamon Churro Pancakes Recipe
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There's something special about that first bite of a churro — between the slightly crunchy fried dough coated with cinnamon sugar and the soft, pillowy interior, there's a lot to love about the classic treat. Originating in Spain, churros have become an iconic dessert, often found at street markets, fairs, theme parks, and cafes. This cinnamon churro pancake recipe, from developer Miriam Hahn, takes all of that sweet-spiced goodness and transforms it into a breakfast dish that's a little more exciting than your average stack. Each fluffy pancake is brushed with melted butter, coated in cinnamon sugar, then drizzled with an easy homemade chocolate sauce.
While this recipe might not be the easiest one to whip up on a busy Monday morning, it's most definitely suited for those slower Saturdays when you want something special. "Sometimes you want to go the extra mile on a decadent breakfast, and this is the one to try," Hahn says. "If you want to make the pancakes ahead of time, just cook them and store them in the fridge. Then before serving, coat them with cinnamon sugar and make the chocolate sauce."
Gather the ingredients for cinnamon churro pancakes
To make this recipe, you'll need some basic baking ingredients like granulated sugar, cinnamon, all-purpose flour, baking powder, nutmeg, salt, and vanilla extract. The fresh dairy items you'll need are milk, an egg, and unsalted butter. Then for our sweet and chocolatey drizzle, pick up some semi-sweet chocolate chips and coconut oil. As an alternative to chocolate chips, semi-sweet baking chocolate works just as well.
Step 1: Combine cinnamon and sugar
In a small bowl, combine ¼ cup sugar with 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Set aside.
Step 2: Combine the dry ingredients for the pancake batter
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, remaining 2 tablespoons sugar, baking powder, remaining 1 teaspoon cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.
Step 3: Combine the wet ingredients for the pancake batter
In a separate bowl, whisk together the milk, egg, 2 tablespoons of the melted butter, and vanilla extract.
Step 4: Combine the wet and dry ingredients, then rest the batter
Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Let the batter rest for 5 minutes.
Step 5: Add chocolate and oil to bowl
While the batter rests, make the chocolate sauce. Combine the chocolate chips and coconut oil in a small heatproof bowl.
Step 6: Melt the chocolate
Set over a saucepan of simmering water and stir for about 5 minutes until completely melted and smooth. Remove from heat and set aside. (Alternatively, you can melt the chocolate in the microwave.)
Step 7: Add butter to a skillet
Add 1 tablespoon of butter to a large nonstick skillet or griddle over medium heat.
Step 8: Scoop pancake batter into skillet
Pour ¼ cup of batter per pancake onto the skillet and cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges look set, about 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 9: Flip the pancakes
Flip and cook 1 to 2 minutes more until golden. Repeat the process with the remaining batter.
Step 10: Coat pancakes in butter and cinnamon-sugar mixture
While each pancake is still hot, brush lightly with the remaining melted butter and sprinkle both sides with the cinnamon sugar mixture.
Step 11: Drizzle the churro pancakes with chocolate sauce and serve
Stack the pancakes on a serving plate, drizzle with the warm chocolate sauce, and serve immediately.
What to serve with cinnamon churro pancakes
Cinnamon Churro Pancakes Recipe
These fluffy churro-inspired pancakes come with a sweet-spiced cinnamon-sugar coating and a rich chocolatey drizzle on top.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup + 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon, divided
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup milk
- 1 large egg
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, divided
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 4 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
Directions
- In a small bowl, combine ¼ cup sugar with 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, remaining 2 tablespoons sugar, baking powder, remaining 1 teaspoon cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the milk, egg, 2 tablespoons of the melted butter, and vanilla extract.
- Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Let the batter rest for 5 minutes.
- While the batter rests, make the chocolate sauce. Combine the chocolate chips and coconut oil in a small heatproof bowl.
- Set over a saucepan of simmering water and stir for about 5 minutes until completely melted and smooth. Remove from heat and set aside. (Alternatively, you can melt the chocolate in the microwave.)
- Add 1 tablespoon of butter to a large nonstick skillet or griddle over medium heat.
- Pour ¼ cup of batter per pancake onto the skillet and cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges look set, about 2 to 3 minutes.
- Flip and cook 1 to 2 minutes more until golden. Repeat the process with the remaining batter.
- While each pancake is still hot, brush lightly with the remaining melted butter and sprinkle both sides with the cinnamon sugar mixture.
- Stack the pancakes on a serving plate, drizzle with the warm chocolate sauce, and serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|606
|Total Fat
|30.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|19.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|83.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|77.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.7 g
|Total Sugars
|37.6 g
|Sodium
|449.7 mg
|Protein
|9.7 g
What are some different ways to serve the churro pancakes?
If you want to mix things up and add a twist when serving the churro pancakes, here are some fun ideas. Instead of chocolate sauce, caramel sauce is a delicious alternative. You can buy it already made, or make a homemade batch instead (you can make the easiest caramel sauce with canned sweetened condensed milk). Or try a simple vanilla glaze by mixing 1 cup of powdered sugar with 3 tablespoons of milk and ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract. For a hazelnut chocolate flavor, drizzle on Nutella, and for something more classic, you can't go wrong with maple syrup.
For additional toppings, whipped cream is an easy addition. You can make your own, or opt for a store-bought canned whipped cream to keep things simple. A scoop of vanilla ice cream is a great topper as well, along with a sprinkle of cinnamon for an elevated finish.
I used fresh strawberries when serving my batch of churro pancakes, but bananas, blueberries, or raspberries add a nice touch as well. For an extra fancy topping, try caramelized bananas. You can make these by adding sliced bananas to a hot skillet with 2 tablespoons of butter. Sprinkle with brown sugar and cinnamon and cook for 3 minutes on each side, until the bananas begin to caramelize and turn golden brown.
What are tips when making the churro pancakes?
Churro pancakes are pretty easy to make, but there are some tips to keep in mind during the mixing/cooking process. When stirring the batter, it's okay if there are a few lumps — overmixing can result in tough, rubbery pancakes. You'll also want to be sure to let the batter rest, which helps the pancakes become fluffy. If your batter seems a little too thick, add a tablespoon of milk.
When you're ready to cook the pancakes, wait until the butter has melted in the pan or griddle before dropping in the pancakes. The first batch that you add to the pan will most likely need the full 3 minutes before bubbles form. For the second batch, since the pan will be more thoroughly heated, it will take less time. Once you flip the pancakes, avoid pressing down with a spatula to cook the second side, as this will keep your pancakes from ending up nice and fluffy.
When you brush the pancakes with butter, work quickly when the pancakes are still warm. You can sprinkle the sugar cinnamon mixer by hand or use a powdered sugar shaker. For the chocolate sauce, the coconut oil will help the chocolate become liquidy and pourable, so it is a crucial ingredient. If the sauce becomes too thick, warm it up again as needed.