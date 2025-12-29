8 Canned Whipped Cream Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Peanut butter and jelly, bacon and eggs, milk and cookies ... there are just some undeniable monogamous romances in the food world that are as timeless as they are iconic. However, there are also many foods that have quite a few partners (no judgment here), with whipped cream being top of mind. Forget the marshmallows and give me a mug of store-bought hot cocoa topped with a towering whipped cream garnish, and boy, if you serve me a slice of homemade apple pie, it better be absolutely drowning in whipped cream. From hot fudge sundaes to plates of sugary, chocolate chip-laden pancakes, there are tons and tons of ways to use whipped cream to its fullest potential.

Not only do you have to choose a way — or in this case, many ways — to use it, but you also have to select from the dizzying array of canned whipped cream brands on the market. Going into this review, I honestly didn't think that there would be so much diversity in product offerings, from flavored cans and extra creamy varieties to ones made with premium dairy ingredients and others with ingredient lists that you're better off being blissfully unaware of. To decide which whipped cream brands were actually worth buying, I purchased all of the unflavored cans that I could find before tasting them straight, evaluating their sweetness, creaminess, mouthfeel, and utility, and then ranking them from worst to best. You can read more about my methodology at the end; for now, there are sugar rushes to be had!