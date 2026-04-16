18 Best Steakhouse Bread Baskets Across The US Worth Saving Room For

Settle in at a nice steakhouse, and the first food to arrive at the table will likely be bread. And while many of us follow the mantra, "don't fill up on the bread," there are some cases where it's just too difficult to resist. In fact, some steakhouses are renowned for their irresistible bread service. Think buttery Parker House rolls, herbaceous focaccia, and tangy sourdough served with creamy whipped butter and spreads.

We're big believers that a great steakhouse experience depends on more than just the meat. For example, a steakhouse's sides can make or break the meal, a great bottle of wine can take things to the next level, and even the bread can add to the experience. With that in mind, we set out to discover which steakhouses across the U.S. serve the absolute best bread. We scoured numerous customers reviews, and based on what diners are saying, these are the spots where the bread is one of the best parts of the meal.