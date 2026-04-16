18 Best Steakhouse Bread Baskets Across The US Worth Saving Room For
Settle in at a nice steakhouse, and the first food to arrive at the table will likely be bread. And while many of us follow the mantra, "don't fill up on the bread," there are some cases where it's just too difficult to resist. In fact, some steakhouses are renowned for their irresistible bread service. Think buttery Parker House rolls, herbaceous focaccia, and tangy sourdough served with creamy whipped butter and spreads.
We're big believers that a great steakhouse experience depends on more than just the meat. For example, a steakhouse's sides can make or break the meal, a great bottle of wine can take things to the next level, and even the bread can add to the experience. With that in mind, we set out to discover which steakhouses across the U.S. serve the absolute best bread. We scoured numerous customers reviews, and based on what diners are saying, these are the spots where the bread is one of the best parts of the meal.
1. Everything Bagel Biscuits at American Cut in New York City, New York
Located in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood, American Cut puts a modern spin on classic steakhouse offerings. Take, for example, the Chili Lobster on Texas toast, Pastrami Ribeye, and Jalapeño Mashed Potatoes. This extends to the bread service, which consists of buttery Everything Bagel Biscuits served with a tangy vegetable cream cheese.
Most diners agree that American Cut's biscuits set the bar high right off the bat. One Google reviewer described them as "warm, flaky, and borderline addictive." Many comment on how the flavors work incredibly well together, from the savory seasonings to the creamy spread. Some even say the biscuits are a highlight of the meal. As one diner said in a Google review, "Might be worth dining here if nothing more than the darn biscuits!"
https://www.americancutsteakhouse.com/
(212) 226-4736
363 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013
2. Pull-apart Pretzel Bread at SW Steakhouse in Las Vegas, Nevada
There's no shortage of steakhouses in Las Vegas, but when it comes to bread service, many say you can't beat SW Steakhouse at Wynn Las Vegas. Have a seat in the dining room or on the patio overlooking the resort's waterfall, and soon a pillowy loaf of pretzel bread will arrive at the table. It's designed so that you can pull off salt-sprinkled rolls and slather them in garlic butter.
"The bread at SW is the best bread I've ever had," said one Reddit user. Many diners echo that sentiment, saying the bread is soft, warm, buttery, and perfectly salted. Diners also appreciate that it's free, which is becoming somewhat of a rarity in the fine dining world. "Honestly, I would have paid for these," said one reviewer on TikTok.
https://www.wynnlasvegas.com/dining/fine-dining/sw-steakhouse
(702) 770-3325
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
3. Rosemary Focaccia at Butcher and the Bear in Chicago, Illinois
Modern steakhouse Butcher and Bear is all about succulent seafood and steaks served in a swanky, speakeasy-styled space. If you want a fantastic appetizer to kick off your meal, many say the Rosemary Focaccia is the way to go. It consists of warm, fluffy focaccia served with whipped butter and a wagyu beef tallow candle. As the candle melts, it creates a rich, buttery dip for the bread.
The presentation of the Rosemary Focaccia first impresses diners, but beyond that, the flavors also blow people away. One Google reviewer said, "The focaccia was some of the best I've ever had — pillowy yet crisp and beautifully seasoned." Another Google reviewer called the melted candle drippings "the most decadent dip imaginable." Most agree that the bread really sets the tone for the meal.
https://www.butcherandthebear.com/
(312) 955-0306
2721 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614
4. Stecca Bread at Gwen in Los Angeles, California
Part restaurant and part butcher shop, Gwen often appears on lists of the best steakhouses in Los Angeles. The Michelin-starred spot was founded by celebrity chef Curtis Stone and his brother Luke Stone, and it focuses on ethically-raised meats. But it's not just the top-notch chops and steaks that impress diners. Many say the bread is also to-die-for.
Every morning, Gwen's baker makes fresh stecca bread, which is essentially a free form baguette that's crusty on the outside and soft inside. When paired with rich butter, many say it's absolute heaven. "Some of the best butter and bread you will have at any restaurant," said one reviewer on Yelp. "I could literally go there and get a glass of wine and just have their bread and butter," said another Yelp reviewer.
(323) 946-7500
6600 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
5. Sullivan Street Sourdough Bread at Daniel's Miami in Miami, Florida
Daniel's is a South Miami steakhouse renowned for its tender ribeye and other top-quality cuts. It's only been open since mid-2025, but it's already earned a mention from the Michelin Guide and placed on The World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants list. The steaks are the stars of the menu, but many say you would be remiss to pass up the Sullivan Street Sourdough Bread.
Offered as an appetizer, the warm, crunchy sourdough at Daniel's comes with a side of sheep's milk ricotta drizzled with honey and sprinkled with thyme. It's rustic and comforting, and diners can't get enough of it. One Google reviewer called it, "the best sourdough I have ever had, perfectly paired with ricotta honey butter that was absolutely addictive."
https://www.danielssteak.com/miami/
(305) 912-2639
1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146
6. Bread basket at Palermo Argentinian Bistro in New York City, New York
Visit Palermo Argentinian Bistro, and before you tuck into dishes like empanadas and sizzling steaks, you can enjoy some of the complimentary house-baked bread. The basket often includes cloud-like cheese rolls, grilled bread, and crunchy breadsticks. Many diners say it's simply divine, like a Google reviewer who said, "Might be the best bread I've ever had."
Several people comment on how fresh-tasting and soft Palermo's bread is, and how it arrives at the table nice and warm. But for many, it's the red pepper sauce it's served with that takes it to the next level. One Google reviewer described it as, "a beautiful tomato-forward, nutty sauce that was so rich and balanced it could've been a dish on its own."
Multiple locations
7. Grilled Focaccia at Marcel in Atlanta, Georgia
It's hard to find a bread service more decadent than the one at Marcel. This old-school-style steakhouse goes all out with not just a loaf or basket of bread, but a complete spread. You get pan-fried focaccia served with smooth and creamy whipped ricotta, olives and peppers, and slices of speck (a type of cured, smoked ham).
Considering that Marcel's bread service is not only lavish but also complimentary, it's not surprising that diners have tons of great things to say about it. A reviewer on Yelp described the bread as, "warm and melt in your mouth," while a Google reviewer said, "it's so fresh and delicious, I could easily snack on it all night." Plus, people love that all the flavors really whet your appetite for the meal to come.
(404) 665-4555
1170 Howell Ml Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318
8. Hand-Made Sourdough at Bavette's Bar & Boeuf in multiple locations
Bavette's Bar & Boeuf is like a combination of a vintage steakhouse and a French bistro. The flagship made our list of the Chicago steakhouses every meat lover should visit, and the Las Vegas branch also earns accolades for its chic setting and superlative steaks. Regardless of which location you visit, many say the Hand-Made Sourdough is an absolute must-order dish.
Made fresh in-house, Bavette's sourdough is cut into thick slices and served with cultured butter and sea salt. It may sound simple, but diners say it's absolutely incredible. According to one Google reviewer, "The sourdough alone is worth coming back for. Easily the best sourdough I have ever had. Perfect crust, incredible texture, and full flavor."
https://www.bavettessteakhouse.com/
Multiple locations
9. Assorted bread at Doris Metropolitan in multiple locations
Doris Metropolitan is a celebrated steakhouse where you'll find Middle Eastern influences throughout the menu. Think fattoush salad and Moroccan fish alongside dry-aged steaks. It's also famous for its bread service, which includes a variety of house-baked treats with infused butters, olive oil, and tomato confit.
Diners appreciate the variety of breads you get at Doris, which can include offerings like sesame pita knots, focaccia, and caramelized onion knots. No matter which ones you get, many say you won't be disappointed. As one reviewer said on Yelp, "All three of the breads they gave me were in the top ten of my favorite breads." Plus, the butters are also varied and flavored with spices like za'atar and sumac.
https://dorismetropolitan.com/
Multiple locations
10. Bread basket at Gallagher's Steakhouse in multiple locations
Established in 1927, Gallagher's Steakhouse is one of the oldest steakhouses in the U.S. It began life as a speakeasy and transitioned into a steakhouse after Prohibition. Now there are two locations where you can indulge in hickory-grilled steaks. But according to one Yelp reviewer, "The most important thing, however, is that you definitely try the dense brown bread that is served before your meal."
Gallagher's bread baskets actually contain a variety of breads, but the aforementioned brown bread is a clear winner with diners. The same Yelp reviewer noted, "It is a date, walnut bread that will knock your socks off!" Many people comment on how it's hearty, slightly sweet, and tastes amazing with butter.
https://www.gallaghersnysteakhouse.com/
Multiple locations
11. Buttermilk biscuits at Butcher and Singer in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Butcher and Singer earned a mention in our guide to what to eat in Philadelphia over 24 hours, as it serves up top-tier steak dinners. Right from the start, the restaurant aims to impress with complimentary buttermilk biscuits served with a sweet-and-savory honey butter. Many say they're better than anything else you'll find at any other steakhouse.
"Arguably one of, if not the best, complementary breads I have ever had," said one Yelp reviewer. "Best way to describe it is [Pillsbury] Grands Flaky Layers but turned up to a thousand." Other people describe them as crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, buttery, and with just the right amount of salt. Another diner called them the star of the menu, stating in a Google review, "They should patent the stuff."
(215) 732-4444
1500 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
12. Popovers at Wicked Butcher in multiple locations
Texas-born steakhouse Wicked Butcher focuses on dry-aged steaks that many diners adore, but for some, it's the complimentary popovers that truly make the meal. Not only are they huge, but they're also crispy and flaky on the outside and airy inside. Sometimes they can also be infused with herbs, and they come with creamy butter that may also be infused with ingredients like rosemary, green onions, or honey.
"Magnificent," "to-die-for," and "delightfully yummy" are just a few adjectives people use to describe the popovers. Some say they're worth a visit to the steakhouse alone, and many say they're the highlight of the meal. For example, one Google reviewer said, "Holy cow, are they good. I could have made a meal just out of these."
https://www.wickedbutcher.com/
Multiple locations
13. Cheese Bread at Osso Steakhouse in San Francisco, California
Sheer indulgence is the name of the game when it comes to Osso Steakhouse's Cheese Bread. The San Francisco steakhouse makes its own bread loaves that have a crunchy crust and just a touch of tang. Then, chefs cross-hatch the bread, fill it with garlic-infused compound butter, stuff it with a mix of cheeses (cheddar, Parmesan, Gruyere, and American), and bake it until it's bubbly and the cheese is spilling out.
As you might imagine, the molten Cheese Bread has more than a few fans. A Yelp reviewer described it as, "A nice combination of moist garlicky bread on the inside, piping hot, crunchy cheesy bread on the outside (mmmmm!)." Diners also love that it comes in a cast-iron skillet that catches all that cheese overflow for easy scooping.
https://www.ossosteakhouse.com/
(415) 771-6776
1177 California St, San Francisco, CA 94108
14. Popovers at Barclay Prime in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Often considered one of the best steakhouses in Philadelphia, Barclay Prime gets accolades for its polished service, excellent steaks, and complimentary popovers that it bakes in-house. According to many, the light and fluffy popovers (not to be confused with Yorkshire pudding) are ultra-flavorful and perfectly executed. They're made with Gruyere and chives and served with salted butter.
It's hard to overestimate just how much people love the popovers at Barclay Prime. "Easily the best bread I've had at any restaurant in my 45 years on this planet," commented one fan on a Facebook post. People love the crispy exterior, steamy insides, and cheesiness, as well as the fact that they're different from your run-of-the-mill restaurant bread. "Outstanding and memorable," said one Yelp reviewer. "Probably the steak is the only thing better.
(215) 732-7560
237 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
15. Parker Bread at Morrow Steak in New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana, is known for its Cajun and Creole cuisines, but there's also so much more to the city's dynamic dining scene. If it's a hearty steak dinner you're craving with delicious bread to boot, many say Morrow Steak is the place to go. The bread service comes in the form of the Parker Bread appetizer, and numerous diners say it's simply incredible.
Morrow Steak's signature bread is essentially a large pull-apart brioche loaf in the style of Parker House rolls. The bread is glazed with honey salted butter and served with whipped butter and cinnamon maple butter. Diners love the ample size, melt-in-your-mouth texture, and sweet and salty butters. "I will be dreaming about that bread FOREVER," said one Yelp reviewer. "The bread gave off Texas Roadhouse vibes, but 1,000 times better."
(504) 354-9805
1003 Julia St, New Orleans, LA 70113
16. Bread service at Andiamo Steakhouse in Las Vegas, Nevada
Located in The D Las Vegas, Andiamo Steakhouse serves up a variety of steaks that are dry aged and butchered in house, alongside seafood dishes and Italian fare like house-made pastas. Every meal starts with a complimentary bread basket that includes crispy cheese bread and sourdough, as well as a vibrant caponata featuring eggplant, olives, and tomatoes.
Andiamo's bread gets great reviews with diners loving the crispiness and slight chewiness of the cheese bread and the crusty and soft sourdough with just a bit of tang. However, it's the caponata that makes the bread service truly memorable. As one reviewer explained in a YouTube video, "It's slightly sweet up front, but there's a beautiful briny note in the middle of the bite coming from the olives." Tehy also commented that it finishes with a hint of spice.
https://www.thed.com/bars-dining/dining/andiamo-steakhouse/
(702) 388-2400
301 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
17. Parker House rolls Cowboy Star Restaurant & Butcher Shop in San Diego, California
Ask San Diego locals where to get a great steak, and many will point you toward Cowboy Star Restaurant & Butcher Shop. People praise the hand-cut steaks, but it also gets a lot of hype for its Parker House dinner rolls, which are baked in-house. By most accounts, they're so buttery and fluffy that they essentially melt in the mouth.
Cowboy Star doesn't do anything too out of the box with its traditional Parker House rolls, and many hint that it doesn't need to because they're simply divine. As one Google reviewer said, "Bread service was a standout: super buttery, with whipped butter that was incredibly light and airy, finished with specks of Hawaiian black salt." Some even say it's some of the best steakhouse bread they've ever had.
(619) 450-5880
640 Tenth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
18. Pane al Latte at Carne Mare in New York City, New York
At chef Andrew Carmellini's Carne Mare, your meal can (and should) start with the restaurant's signature pane al latte. Similar to panini al latte ("milk buns" in Italian), the bread can be pulled apart into soft, squishy buns. But it's also dusted with generous lashings of Parmesan and fresh herbs, giving it a garlic-bread-like feel.
"You should not skip out on the free garlic bread as that might be one of the best-kept secrets," said one smitten fan on Yelp. Diners praise how fresh the bread tastes, which is not surprising considering it's baked in-house, as well as how fluffy the texture is. "If I could, I would eat just that and be happy," said one Google reviewer. Even better, it's complimentary.
(212) 280-4600 (New York)
89 South St, New York, NY 10038
Methodology
To uncover which U.S. steakhouses serve the absolute best bread, we pored over countless customer reviews across multiple platforms. We only looked at reviews from the past year to ensure the opinions are relevant, and only included spots where numerous diners raved about the bread. Criteria we looked for included the bread's freshness, flavor, texture, and top-notch pairings like whipped butter and unique spreads.