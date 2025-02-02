Whipped Butter Is The Key To Easy Spreading, Straight From The Fridge

It may feel like butter is one of those ingredients that couldn't possibly get any better. That said, you may have wondered at times why butter usually tastes better at a restaurant, and the answer may be that it's a whipped version of the standard spread.

So what makes this style of butter service so amazing? Like ice cream, having air whipped into the dairy makes it light and frothy rather than dense and heavy. That airy quality gives it a spreadability factor — even served straight out of the fridge — that you just can't get with the regular stuff.

Fortunately, this magic is also super simple to make happen right at home, with many recipe blogs and viral videos demonstrating the process, which calls for no more than two ingredients and less than 10 minutes. All you need is some butter (removed from the fridge about a half hour before getting started so that it's soft but not melted) and a bit of milk. Technically, you can do this with water, but you'll be diluting that delicious natural buttery flavor. From there, you can get to whipping using either a stand or hand mixer. You'll want to start at a low speed for a minute or two, then increase for another few minutes (somewhere between two and four minutes). Once you have a texture that appears airy and light, you're in business with your whipped butter.