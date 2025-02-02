Whipped Butter Is The Key To Easy Spreading, Straight From The Fridge
It may feel like butter is one of those ingredients that couldn't possibly get any better. That said, you may have wondered at times why butter usually tastes better at a restaurant, and the answer may be that it's a whipped version of the standard spread.
So what makes this style of butter service so amazing? Like ice cream, having air whipped into the dairy makes it light and frothy rather than dense and heavy. That airy quality gives it a spreadability factor — even served straight out of the fridge — that you just can't get with the regular stuff.
Fortunately, this magic is also super simple to make happen right at home, with many recipe blogs and viral videos demonstrating the process, which calls for no more than two ingredients and less than 10 minutes. All you need is some butter (removed from the fridge about a half hour before getting started so that it's soft but not melted) and a bit of milk. Technically, you can do this with water, but you'll be diluting that delicious natural buttery flavor. From there, you can get to whipping using either a stand or hand mixer. You'll want to start at a low speed for a minute or two, then increase for another few minutes (somewhere between two and four minutes). Once you have a texture that appears airy and light, you're in business with your whipped butter.
Putting this whipped butter perfection to use
Ratios of butter to milk vary between whipped butter recipes, with some calling for around one stick of butter to 1 tablespoon of milk, while others recommend a higher ratio (half a stick to 2 tablespoons of milk). You can experiment to find your ideal combination.
You also have the opportunity to flavor your whipped butter and customize it for your own needs. If you're looking for something more savory, you can mix in some garlic, green onions, and herbs like oregano, basil, or chopped up rosemary, or even make a blue cheese compound butter — the topping your steak needs. Citrus zest is a simple addition that easily complements the grassy flavor of butter, resulting in a creation that is perfect on roasted carrots or rubbed onto your basic but foolproof whole roasted chicken before popping either in the oven.
For sweeter applications, add honey, cinnamon, or brown sugar — all of which can be used in desserts, but also bring out the best in a savory roasted butternut squash. Use it to give cornbread a boost, or set it out on the breakfast table to slather on waffles, French toast, muffins, or popovers. To store any leftover whipped butter, you can keep it in an airtight container in the fridge for about 10 days. But there's a good chance it won't last that long.