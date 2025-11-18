The South Miami Steakhouse Serving Tender Ribeye And Build-Your-Own Sundaes
In a world of steakhouse chains that seriously overcharge, it can be a relief to dine somewhere that may be pricey but is undoubtedly worth every penny. That seems to be the case with Daniel's Miami, a popular steakhouse in Florida. Not only that, Daniel's Miami had the honor of being the first U.S. host of The Rare Tour, which brings together outstanding steakhouse chefs from around the world to create exclusive dining experiences. Plus, the original Daniel's location, in Fort Lauderdale, has a listing in the Michelin Guide. Not bad for a relatively new restaurant.
We'll get to the food in a moment, but first, the atmosphere. Daniel's Miami is technically located in Coral Gables, a Miami suburb known for its food and shopping scene in additional to natural beauty. Inside, you'll find an array of tables covered in white cloth tablecloths and dark-green, velvet-covered seating. The lighting is soft, and black-and-white images of bison, steer, and cowboys line the walls. Altogether, the restaurant looks elegant, yet inviting.
Being a steakhouse, steaks are obviously a key focus. Thanks to Daniel's steak program, which is based on strong partnerships with well-respected ranchers, you'll know exactly where your meat comes from when you eat here. For dinner, your cheapest steak option is the $59 Australian Margaret River wagyu skirt steak — or you could go all-out with the $295 Australian Margaret River wagyu tomahawk. For something a little more local, you can also choose cuts from Omaha (like the Greater Omaha Prime 35-day dry aged cowboy ribeye), Iowa, and more.
A closer look at the Daniel's menu
As the Michelin Guide points out, the Daniel's menu is ideal for group gatherings. With such specific steak cuts and origins, it would be a prime opportunity to discover and discuss the difference between the $59 and $295 steak with your fellow diners, for example. The sides seem to be delivered in shareable portions as well. One reviewer on Instagram showcased a large bowl of creamed spinach and a small skillet of the Maine lobster mac 'n' cheese — both of which could easily be split among friends. (And if you doubt the appeal of creamed spinach, Daniel's may well change your mind.)
For an appetizer, we have our eye on the foie gras crème brûlée, which comes with cashews, toasted coconut, and mango. It sounds almost like a dessert — which you will definitely want to save room for! You can't go wrong with the key lime pie or Valrhona chocolate chip cookie skillet, but if you're wanting to feel like a kid again, get the build-your-own soft-serve sundae, served with an array of fun toppings like M&Ms, sprinkles, sauces, and more.
While it would be easy to rack up a tab of hundreds of dollars at Daniel's, a more budget-friendly option is to visit The Bar at Daniel's, where you can fill up on "bar bites" all priced under $35. The happy hour menu is even easier on the pocketbook. Before you visit (make your reservation in advance), check the website for special pre fixe or seasonal menus.