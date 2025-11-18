The South Miami Steakhouse Serving Tender Ribeye And Build-Your-Own Sundaes

In a world of steakhouse chains that seriously overcharge, it can be a relief to dine somewhere that may be pricey but is undoubtedly worth every penny. That seems to be the case with Daniel's Miami, a popular steakhouse in Florida. Not only that, Daniel's Miami had the honor of being the first U.S. host of The Rare Tour, which brings together outstanding steakhouse chefs from around the world to create exclusive dining experiences. Plus, the original Daniel's location, in Fort Lauderdale, has a listing in the Michelin Guide. Not bad for a relatively new restaurant.

We'll get to the food in a moment, but first, the atmosphere. Daniel's Miami is technically located in Coral Gables, a Miami suburb known for its food and shopping scene in additional to natural beauty. Inside, you'll find an array of tables covered in white cloth tablecloths and dark-green, velvet-covered seating. The lighting is soft, and black-and-white images of bison, steer, and cowboys line the walls. Altogether, the restaurant looks elegant, yet inviting.

Being a steakhouse, steaks are obviously a key focus. Thanks to Daniel's steak program, which is based on strong partnerships with well-respected ranchers, you'll know exactly where your meat comes from when you eat here. For dinner, your cheapest steak option is the $59 Australian Margaret River wagyu skirt steak — or you could go all-out with the $295 Australian Margaret River wagyu tomahawk. For something a little more local, you can also choose cuts from Omaha (like the Greater Omaha Prime 35-day dry aged cowboy ribeye), Iowa, and more.