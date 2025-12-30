9 Chicago Steakhouses Every Meat Lover Should Visit
If you're a carnivore, nothing beats a night out at a fine steakhouse. Sure you can learn how to recreate a steakhouse quality steak from the comfort of your own home, but even if you've mastered some of these skills, the finished product often fails to capture that delectable taste and texture meat lovers know and crave. What's more, home cooks are always at a disadvantage in terms of the quality of meat they can get their hands on, and don't have the tools and equipment accessible to them that restaurants do to properly age or cook beef, which can often lead to disappointment.
One city that has an impressive collection of steakhouses is Chicago, Illinois. With more than 7,300 restaurants, the Windy City is a well-known mecca for foodies. As a professional chef who resides in the Land of Lincoln, I often trek downtown to discover the new and old haunts that are making the headlines and garnering social media attention. Though I have some favorites, I also consulted with friends and family to get their take on which Chicago steakhouses consistently deliver in quality. These are my top contenders for the best steakhouses that every meat lover should visit at least once if they happen to be lucky enough to be in Chicago.
1. Bavette's Bar & Boeuf
When it comes to ambiance, Bavette's Bar & Boeuf towers over the rest of the steakhouses in Chicago. This French-inspired restaurant has a retro feel, something akin to a moody speakeasy, with exposed brick walls and boho chic furniture and decor. The service here is friendly, informative, and well-paced. Though pricey, the food and experience merit the cost, particularly if you are celebrating a special occasion or entertaining important guests.
When it comes to the food, Bavettes is top notch. Though it has plenty of bistro-esque menu items worthy of any Parisian, steak reigns supreme here. The 42-day bone-in, dry-aged ribeye that comes in 16- and 20-ounce portions is a revelation. It is cooked to a perfect medium-rare doneness using a delicate seasoning of steak salt and served with a classic béarnaise, which is among the best sauces to pair with steak. The menu also features a healthy selection of side dishes that are worth indulging in, particularly the house-made pommes frites with garlic aioli and the freshly made sourdough bread.
Perhaps the only disadvantage of this restaurant is that it is notoriously difficult to get into. Reservations can only be obtained 21 days in advance and it books up quickly. That said, the restaurant does have a bar where you can enjoy one of its many distinctive cocktails or a glass of wine while waiting for a table.
https://www.bavettessteakhouse.com/
(312) 624-8154
218 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654
2. Adalina Prime
Located in the West Loop's Fulton Market, Adalina Prime is a stunning steakhouse with a bright, modern decor punctuated by multiple dining spaces, an open kitchen, and a two-story wine cellar. The kitchen is helmed by a dynamic duo, namely Michelin-starred and Top Chef alum Soo Ahn and Balkan prodigy Nemanja Milunović, who are responsible for a menu that is simultaneously playful and innovative, while remaining faithful to the classic, nostalgic Chicago steakhouses of yore.
Speaking of the menu, steak is front and center, with Illinois-raised Miller Ranch wagyu beef and Japanese and Australian imports some of the highlights. Specialties include the 22-ounce 45-day dry-aged bone-in ribeye, which is ample enough to share so you don't have to miss out on the signature side dishes or "Friends," as they are labeled on the menu. Superstars in this category include the cacio e pepe Spinach, a spin on old-school creamed spinach, and the decadent mac 'N cheese, featuring comforting, Korean-inspired Tteok-Bokki. An expansive and impressive beverage menu provides the perfect pairing for any dish you choose.
Despite its prowess as a steakhouse, the seafood selection at Adalina Prime is worth mentioning. Its caviar service is indulgent, while the hamachi crudo, daily ceviche mixto, and octopus carpaccio are a refreshing globally-inspired departure from its ample steak selection.
(312) 690-3333
360 N Green St, Chicago, IL 60607
3. Fioretta
Another Fulton Market hangout with dynamic ambiance is the Italian-inspired Fioretta. This restaurant is helmed by Italian-American chef Joe Rizza. The space is elegant and old-school, yet eclectic. That said, the ambiance is loud, featuring live music and an open layout that can make intimate conversation a challenge. Despite this, dining here is fun and the quality of the food cannot be beat if you enjoy steak with an Italian flair.
When it comes to steak, Fioretta takes things seriously. Its beef is 100% all natural Linz Heritage Black Angus Beef. Steaks are prepared in a custom hearth over white oak and finished with a bath of pure, grass-fed Wisconsin butter. For a truly remarkable Italian steak experience, don't skip the 44-ounce Bistecca Alla Fiorentina. The dish is intended to serve two, but can easily be shared by more if you plan on ordering some of the other specialties on the menu, like the black truffle Agnolotti or Mascarpone Whipped Potatoes.
For those enjoying a more intimate, in-depth dining experience, you may want to check out the Chef's Table. This menu is designed to serve a party of eight and is served family style at a table located directly adjacent to the restaurant's open hearth kitchen. The prix-fixe menu is a great way to sample the best dishes the restaurant has to offer and to gain insight into what inspires the culinary team.
https://www.fiorettasteak.com/
(312) 897-5011
318 N. Sangamon, Chicago, IL 60607
4. RPM Steak
Though it may be easy to discount a restaurant backed by a celebrity, doing so with RPM Steak would be a serious mistake. This steakhouse located in the River North area of downtown Chicago is every bit as refined as other top contenders on this list. The brainchild of Bill and Giuliana Rancic and Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, RPM Steak is one of the more elegant steakhouses in the city. It is a place to see and be seen, often drawing a lively, younger clientele.
The primary focus at this restaurant is sourcing quality beef. Though the menu rotates constantly, RPM Steak sticks with some of the top purveyors of beef money can buy. It has a robust wagyu program, featuring beef from both Japan and Australia. Perhaps its most luxurious and expensive menu item is the impressive Tomahawk steak. This bone-in 42-ounce is ideal for sharing and is best when served to a medium-rare doneness with an assortment of delectable side dishes, such as the savory Hen of the Woods mushrooms or the Millionaire's potato, which is topped with shaved black truffles.
Though not often considered, the dessert service here is top-notch. For a blast from the past, try the baked Alaska, which is served tableside, or stick with the signature cookies & cream sundae. And, don't forget to peruse the robust wine list to help round out the meal.
https://www.rpmrestaurants.com/rpm-steak-chicago/
(312) 284-4990
66 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654
5. Boeufhaus
In a world where swank often equals quality, Boeufhaus is a refreshing departure. This French- and German-inspired steakhouse located near the Ukrainian Village and Humboldt Park in West Town Chicago has a rustic, old-school brasserie vibe. The decor is simple, but the service and food are anything but. Chef Brian Ahern leans on Old World culinary techniques, which are applied to locally-sourced, humanely-raised beef.
The farm-to-table menu features a modest, yet flavorful selection of cuts that are dry-aged and cooked to perfection. Among the best options for carnivores are the 26-ounce 55-day dry-aged Kansas City strip and the 32-ounce 55-day dry-aged Porterhouse, both of which can be shared. All steaks are served with a choice of bordelaise, béarnaise, or poivre sauces. This restaurant is home to a walk-up butcher counter where you can purchase any cut of beef to take home, which is a plus for steak lovers.
While the side dishes here can be hit or miss, the starters are to die for. Standouts include the escargot and the juicy short rib beignets. And, don't forget to check out the impressive wine list, which features varietals from across the globe that pair perfectly with the internationally-inspired menu.
(773) 661-2116
1012 N. Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
6. Hawksmoor
From the United Kingdom to the River North neighborhood, Hawksmoor has delivered award-winning steakhouse dining with British flair across the pond. This restaurant is situated in a historic 19th-century building with a warm, inviting atmosphere ideal for casual dining with friends. While this may not be the place to entertain business clients or celebrate a fancy dinner, the steaks are undeniably delicious.
Hawksmoor takes its beef seriously. It has spent concerted effort on establishing relationships with purveyors for meat from all across the Northwest and Pacific Northwest. The results are nothing short of spectacular. Because of the quality of the meat, this restaurant leans into simplicity with the preparation of its steaks. Its motto: "The best beef + salt + charcoal – that's it." No frills, no fluff. All of its steaks are dry-aged and grilled over charcoal. Among the more unique cuts on the menu is a classic chateaubriand. Sourced from the tenderloin, this cut is ideal for sharing, making it economical and luxurious.
Though the side dishes here are decidedly standard, there is one that deserves a special mention — the chop house hash browns. These are garnished with maldon sea salt and served accompanied by a malt vinegar mayonnaise. Crispy, crunchy, and delicious, these are a step up from traditional French fries.
(872)-272-4240
500 N. LaSalle Dr, Chicago, IL 60654
7. The Alston
Located in the Gold Coast, The Alston is a classic steakhouse with a French-inspired menu. Helmed by Michelin-starred chef Jenner Tomaska, this restaurant is elegant and extravagant, with prices to match. The service is top-notch and attentive, if not somewhat slow. Meals here are intended to be savored, not scarfed, so this may not be the place to go if you happen to have tickets to a show the same night. For those with some expendable income, this restaurant offers a members-only dining room that features private dining, overnight accommodations, weekly taster menus, a wine club, and a boutique caviar cellar.
Steaks here are dry-aged, butchered inhouse, wood-fired, and glazed with charcoal clarified butter. They can be accompanied with an impressive roster of house-made sauces including French classics like a chasseur, bavaroise, bordelaise, and périgourdine. That said, these may take a back seat to some of the other enticing specialties on offer, including the bread service, caviar menu, and stellar wine list.
Perhaps the most impressive item on the menu, which is an experience as much as it is delicious, is the pressed duck. This is served tableside after the meat is delicately removed from the carcass and sautéed with wine, cognac, and stock. The result is nothing short of decadent.
(312) 548-2556
750 N. State St, Chicago, IL 60654
8. Gibson's Bar & Steakhouse
If you are searching for Midwest hospitality at its finest, look no further than Gibson's Bar & Steakhouse. This restaurant is known for its raucous atmosphere, abundant portion sizes, and a jovial staff that is happy to cater to your every need. Located in the Gold Coast, the ambiance here is charming, nostalgic, and casual. This is the perfect restaurant to enjoy a leisurely meal or entertain a crowd for a special occasion.
The name of the game here is meat, namely prime Angus beef and grass-fed Australian beef. Among the most popular menu items is the 22-ounce, bone-in Chicago Cut ribeye. This dry-aged steak is cooked to perfection and can be served as-is or with your choice of any side dish. While the sides aren't especially unique, they are executed remarkably well. Standouts include the grilled asparagus with Parmigiano and a lemon vinaigrette and the Brussels sprouts with maple bourbon butter and bacon.
Desserts are a must-have at Gibson's. The macadamia turtle pie is the stuff of legend. Weighing in at 6 pounds a slice, this dessert is slightly excessive in size, but delicious and can easily be shared by everyone at the table. Another popular choice is the carrot cake with walnuts. If you are a martini fan, the ones here are enormous and pack quite a punch.
https://gibsonssteakhouse.com/gibsons-chicago/
(312) 266-8999
1028 N. Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611
9. Asador Bastian
Located in the River North neighborhood of Chicago, Asador Bastian is a Basque-inspired steakhouse that has been garnering national attention. It was recently named the best steakhouse in North America by the Robb Report and has been featured by the New York Times. The ambiance here is moody, yet laid back, if not slightly noisy. Service is top notch, with a staff that is highly attentive and informative. Though quite pricey, a meal at Asador Bastian is well worth the splurge.
Steaks here are divided into four categories: True Galiciana, Dry Aged Holstein, 100% Akaushi, and The San Miguel. These are sold by the pound and cooked over hot charcoal. Each type of steak offers a unique flavor and texture to suit differing palates. Servers will gladly illuminate you on the precise qualities of each cut to ensure you order the right one to suit your needs.
In true Spanish fashion, this menu is decked out with a fun and unique selection of pintxos, classic small plates that frequently appear on tapas menus in the Basque region. There are also a number of impressive accompaniments, including the legendary bone marrow potato purée and the fried piquillo peppers, which will set your mouth on fire. For an authentic dessert, don't skip the burnt Basque cheesecake, which is a crustless, custard-like dessert that has a distinctive caramelized flavor.
https://www.asadorbastian.com/
(312) 800-8935
214 W. Erie St, Chicago, IL 60654
Methodology
In determining the top steakhouses in Chicago, I relied on a number of factors. First and foremost, as a local resident, I considered my own experience as well as those of trusted foodie friends and family whose opinions I value. I then cross-referenced these with various social media platforms, discussion boards, reviews, and other media outlets to validate my selections.
Though this is not always the case, when it comes to steakhouses, price does matter, as a majority of the more well-regarded restaurants are on the expensive side. This isn't a time to seek out a discount meal or a blue plate special. You want the best meat that money can buy for the best experience.
As a professional chef with nearly two decades of experience, I have a somewhat discerning palate and high standards when it comes to my expectations of a fine steakhouse. Among the biggest factors I consider are the quality of the meat, where it is sourced, how it is aged, what cuts are on the menu, and how it is prepared. Of additional importance is the ambiance, knowledgeability of the staff, and attention to detail when it comes to plating and service. A fine steakhouse gets bonus points for a quality wine list and a roster of well-executed side dishes on the menu, which can greatly enhance the experience of dining there.