9 Chicago Steakhouses Every Meat Lover Should Visit

If you're a carnivore, nothing beats a night out at a fine steakhouse. Sure you can learn how to recreate a steakhouse quality steak from the comfort of your own home, but even if you've mastered some of these skills, the finished product often fails to capture that delectable taste and texture meat lovers know and crave. What's more, home cooks are always at a disadvantage in terms of the quality of meat they can get their hands on, and don't have the tools and equipment accessible to them that restaurants do to properly age or cook beef, which can often lead to disappointment.

One city that has an impressive collection of steakhouses is Chicago, Illinois. With more than 7,300 restaurants, the Windy City is a well-known mecca for foodies. As a professional chef who resides in the Land of Lincoln, I often trek downtown to discover the new and old haunts that are making the headlines and garnering social media attention. Though I have some favorites, I also consulted with friends and family to get their take on which Chicago steakhouses consistently deliver in quality. These are my top contenders for the best steakhouses that every meat lover should visit at least once if they happen to be lucky enough to be in Chicago.