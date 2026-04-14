7 Cooking Ingredients That Are Banned In The US

There are plenty of facts people believed about food years ago that have since been debunked. And as science progresses, we continue to learn more about the food we consume, which occasionally means finding out that ingredients we used to think were healthy actually aren't, at all. That said, unhealthy is one thing — downright unsafe and dangerous is another. This is the case with the food ingredients on this list, many of which were very common in recipes long ago.

However, this is where it gets a little convoluted. Some of the ingredients on this list are straight up banned in the U.S. as food ingredients no matter what, while others are banned when combined with another ingredient. Others are banned as a food ingredient but exist in non-food items (which is disconcerting in its own right, let's face it). Regardless, we're all better off without these ingredients in our food — period. Here are seven cooking ingredients banned in the U.S.