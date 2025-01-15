The FDA Is Banning Red Dye No. 3, Here's What You Need To Know

Red No.3, or erythrosine, is an artificial coloring agent made from petroleum, a naturally occurring substance found in the earth. This dye is relatively common, giving foods like candy and fruit juice a vibrant red or pink color. To find out if this ingredient is in your food, just check the nutritional label for terms like "FD&C Red No.3," "Red 3," or "erythrosine." There's no current USDA recall for products with Red No.3, so foods with the dye aren't immediate hazards that need to be taken off the shelves. If you wish to make adjustments to the products in your home, there's time to do it organically.

There are some foods in America that are banned in Europe and Oceania, and vice versa, and Red No.3 has long been a point of contention among different groups. The state of California outlawed it in 2023 due to a study linking artificial dyes to adverse neurobehavioral effects in children. In 2022, Consumer Reports, along with health and environmental organizations, filed a petition to remove the dye from the FD&C Act's approved list of edible color additives. The petition cited the same concerns over the lab rat study as the FDA, so it seems that this collective action is taking precautionary measures to protect public safety. This red dye ban comes on the heels of an FDA proposal to change nutritional labels, so stay tuned for more food health and safety updates.