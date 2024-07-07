The Definitive Guide To Cinnamon

If you close your eyes and imagine cinnamon, what comes to mind? For most Americans, it's a frosting-drenched roll at the bakery, a steaming mug of spiced cider, or perhaps a piece of warm gingerbread. For folks around the world, cinnamon has other connotations: spiced meat dishes in Africa, warming chili in Mexico, or stir fry in China.

Its global nature aside, cinnamon is one of the most common ingredients in the American spice arsenal, and almost every cook has a jar of it in their kitchen. But although it's easy to use (and even easy to find more upscale versions such as cinnamon sticks) for projects and dishes, many people remain unaware of its fascinating history or its more interesting uses. Yes, it's a classic Christmas flavor. But it has made its way into almost every corner of the culinary arts, and it deserves its due.

It's time to learn what this ancient spice can do in your kitchen. Whether you're a cinnamon toast fan, want to take your steel-cut oats to the next level, or are gunning to learn how to make banging tres leches pudding, this guide will help. Ditto if your culinary ventures lie further afield, in other cuisines and on other continents. That, combined with some no-nonsense rules for sourcing, storing, and using cinnamon, will make you an expert in no time.

