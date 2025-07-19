The Actual Reason You Can't Buy Real Root Beer Anymore

Root beer is a truly American drink. The ingredients that gave this beverage its distinct flavor, especially sassafras root, had been used by the continent's Indigenous peoples for medicinal and culinary purposes long before European settlers began incorporating them into their own foods and beverages. And while Charles Hires was the first to commercially produce root beer in the 1870s — giving it a purposely misleading name (beer) to sell more — these days, what passes for root beer is a far cry from the original.

The main reason is that since 1960, commercially made root beer hasn't contained safrole, an oily compound with a distinctive spicy and earthy flavor and one of the drink's key flavorings. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned its use after determining it caused liver damage and certain cancers in laboratory animals. The commercial root beer you're drinking today contains high-fructose corn syrup and caramel color, as well as a range of natural and artificial flavorings (sometimes including a safrole-free sassafras extract). Besides being considered a possible carcinogen, the federal government has another beef with safrole. It can be used to make an illegal drug.