The Once-Common Drink Ingredient That's Now Banned

After decades of controversy surrounding potentially negative health effects, brominated vegetable oil (BVO) has been banned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For a long time, BVO was on the list of many food additives banned in Europe but not the U.S. It's also banned in Japan. In the U.S., the ban went into effect on August 2, 2024, and companies were given one year from that date to alter their ingredients.

BVO is vegetable oil that contains the chemical bromine. It can be found in some citrus sodas and sports drinks and is used as an emulsifier to stabilize the ingredients in order to prevent the citrus flavoring from floating to the top of the drink. But what exactly is bromine? According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, bromine is a naturally occurring, brownish-red chemical that is found naturally in the Earth's crust as well as in seawater.