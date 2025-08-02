16 Old-School Ingredients That Are Straight Up Unhealthy

One of the hardest things about trying to stay healthy is that what is healthy always seems to be changing. This isn't necessarily a bad thing; new research gives us better insight into how to best care for our bodies. However, it can be frustrating when you've finally found a balanced diet that works for you, only to find out that, surprise! This thing you love is actually killing you.

Take eggs, for example. They were a staple in the human diet for thousands of years, and then in the '60s, the American Heart Association (AHA) suggested people reduce their intake of eggs because of cholesterol. Then, new evidence indicated that eggs are fine... until 1995, when the AHA doubled down on restricting egg consumption. Today, eggs are considered fairly healthy, so long as you eat them in moderation.

With all this confusion around one staple food, it's easy to see how people in the past may have assumed something was healthy — or at least not unhealthy for them — only to be proven wrong later. We've highlighted some old-school ingredients that turned out to be just that below. Be warned: It gets a little gruesome near the end.