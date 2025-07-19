Now-Banned Foods That Were Popular In The '70s

Red dye has made headlines recently, as the FDA banned Red No. 3 in early 2025. This ban, which is due to concerns about the dye's ability to cause cancer, is far from the first time red dye has been banned in the U.S., however. One of the first was Red No. 32, banned in 1956 due to research that suggested it could cause organ damage. Not long after, Red No. 1 was banned after the discovery of a link to liver cancer.

One of the biggest red dye food bans happened in 1976 when the FDA banned Red No. 2. At the time, Red No. 2 was one of the most widely-used color additives in the country, consumed by millions in the U.S. every day. It had been used in foods for nearly a century at this point, but studies done in the late '60s and early '70s showed a possible link to cancer. This link has been disputed over the decades, but the ban remains. M&M even stopped manufacturing red M&Ms for a few years, just to avoid scaring customers, even though it had never used Red No. 2.

That same year, Red No. 4 was banned after researchers found that high levels of the dye could damage the adrenal cortex in dogs. Today, the only red dye approved by the FDA is Red No. 40, and even that may go away soon. California already banned this dye in 2024, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and FDA are working toward banning all petroleum-based food dyes, which includes Red No. 40.