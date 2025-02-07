Red Dye 3 Vs Red Dye 40: What's The Difference?

In case you missed it, Red Dye No. 3 was banned in the United States on January 15, 2025, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Food dyes like Red No. 3, also known by its chemical name erythrosine, are used by the food industry, much as you would expect, to brighten the hue of food products like candy, ice cream, and cereal, and some of them are still allowed under U.S. law, including Red No. 40. So what's different about Red No. 3?

The key lies in the Delaney Clause, a part of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act added in 1958 that prohibits the authorization of food additives that have been found to cause cancer in humans or animals. Although there haven't yet been any studies showing that this chemically developed substance causes cancer in humans, several studies published in the 1980s found during animal testing that the risk to male rats of developing cancerous thyroid tumors increased when given Red No. 3. The additive was banned in cosmetics in 1990 based on the same concerns, but a ban related to its use in food didn't pass until more than 30 years later — partly because the FDA says the specific effects of the dye in male rats have not appeared in similar studies done on humans and other animals.

Regardless, the food dye was (and is) controversial — as is Red No. 40, also known as Allura Red. Although both are similar substances derived from petroleum, they have different chemical makeups, with Red No. 3 specifically containing iodine. Whether Red No. 40 will be banned as well in coming years remains to be seen, but in the meantime, manufacturers have until 2027 to remove Red No. 3 from food products — and it's very possible that in making the switch, companies will begin using Red. No. 40 to enhance the color of certain products instead.