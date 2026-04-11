9 Chains You Might Not Know Have A Sister Restaurant

Most of us are familiar with the concept of "sister" restaurants: Corporate consolidation, private equity, and general economic flux cause seemingly disparate franchises to end up under the same umbrella. We've probably all seen the combination Taco Bell and Pizza Hut stores, which are both part of the Yum! Brands Inc. empire that was spun off from PepsiCo in 1997. Restaurants need not share a building or a kitchen, however, to be considered sisters.

In fact, most restaurants in these kinds of corporate mega-families don't share locations, and thus the family ties aren't quite as obvious. The connections are sometimes buried under piles of financial paperwork and tangled up in corporate selloffs and acquisitions. But the franchise family trees are there, and they're always growing.

Even if you've never heard of Yum! Brands or The One Group or any of the other parent companies, you are no doubt familiar with their offspring. Some sister restaurants share a business objective, some share a culinary philosophy, and yes, some share real estate. Other sister restaurants share little more than parentage. However weak or strong the bonds, though, family is family.

From a joint experiment in "vibe dining" to a narrow focus on shopping mall cuisine to a grab-and-go take on a proven concept, the sister restaurants listed below are successful examples of corporate synergy in action. Some of the sisters are unexpected, while others might as well be identical twins.