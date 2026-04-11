9 Chains You Might Not Know Have A Sister Restaurant
Most of us are familiar with the concept of "sister" restaurants: Corporate consolidation, private equity, and general economic flux cause seemingly disparate franchises to end up under the same umbrella. We've probably all seen the combination Taco Bell and Pizza Hut stores, which are both part of the Yum! Brands Inc. empire that was spun off from PepsiCo in 1997. Restaurants need not share a building or a kitchen, however, to be considered sisters.
In fact, most restaurants in these kinds of corporate mega-families don't share locations, and thus the family ties aren't quite as obvious. The connections are sometimes buried under piles of financial paperwork and tangled up in corporate selloffs and acquisitions. But the franchise family trees are there, and they're always growing.
Even if you've never heard of Yum! Brands or The One Group or any of the other parent companies, you are no doubt familiar with their offspring. Some sister restaurants share a business objective, some share a culinary philosophy, and yes, some share real estate. Other sister restaurants share little more than parentage. However weak or strong the bonds, though, family is family.
From a joint experiment in "vibe dining" to a narrow focus on shopping mall cuisine to a grab-and-go take on a proven concept, the sister restaurants listed below are successful examples of corporate synergy in action. Some of the sisters are unexpected, while others might as well be identical twins.
1. STK and Kona Grill are sisters that share a vibe
Owned by The One Group, the casual Kona Grill chain and the sort of upscale STK franchise both offer what the group calls "vibe dining." That is, the similarities between the sisters are more about atmosphere than entrees.
The One Group lists seven key elements that make up its vibe dining philosophy: music, drinks, environment, facilities, food, lighting, and service. Whether you stop by Kona Grill for seafood and sushi, or you head out to your local STK for, well, steak, you'll find those core elements in both experiences.
Kona Grill and STK aren't the only places to go for the vibes. The One Group also owns Benihana, RA Sushi, Samurai, and Bao Yum. Squint closely at the menus of these properties, and you'll see some overlap. To truly experience what The One Group is all about, however, you'll have to head to your nearest location and take in the vibes.
2. Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse are sisters in a really big family
Darden is a behemoth in the chain restaurant world. The company owns a total of 10 concepts, including favorites Ruth's Chris Steak House and Chuy's. The most interesting and seemingly at odds sisters in its large family, though, might be Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse.
The only real through line between the two chains is the casual, sit-down ethos. In fact, that's exactly what Darden specializes in. You can see the same basic philosophy in its other properties, such as Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen and Yard House, too.
In total, Darden owns more than 2,100 restaurants, employees about 200,000 people, and serves an estimated 440 million diners every year. That's an awfully big family.
Whether you're digging into a steak at LongHorn or enjoying unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks at Olive Garden, you're dining under the Darden umbrella. If you like what you're eating, there's always more Darden on the menu at its other sister restaurants, such as The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V's, and Bahama Breeze.
3. Marble Slab Creamery and Great American Cookies are sisters in a mall food empire
Some restaurant families know what they do well and (mostly) stick to what works. In the case of Fat Brands, what works is food court staples straight out of your favorite 1990s shopping mall.
The Fat Brands family began in 2003 with the acquisition of Fatburger, one of our favorite regional chains. Over the following two decades, Fat Brands got its sticky fingers into other fast food and fast-casual concepts, such as Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, and the Ponderosa and Bonanza steakhouse brands. It wasn't long, though, before the corporation set its sights on your local food court.
Along with Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery, Fat Brands owns Round Table Pizza, Hurricane Grill and Wings, and Buffalo's Cafe. If you're lucky enough to live in a town that still has an operating shopping mall, you've surely been tempted to stop, shopping bags in hand, at one of Fat Brand's properties.
4. Schlotzky's and McAllisters are sister sandwich shops
Sometimes, your family can be your safety net. That is certainly the case with Schlotzky's. When the chain was purchased by Focus Brands in 2006, it was struggling. Being taken into a company that already included successful brands Cinnabon and Seattle's Best Coffee gave the struggling sandwich shop a financial shot in the arm.
Focus kept expanding. Moe's Southwest Grill came under the umbrella in 2007, followed by Auntie Anne's in 2010, and McAlister's in 2013. With two distinct yet similar sandwich and salad shops in hand, Focus set out to redefine itself.
After the chaos caused by the pandemic, Focus Brands reorganized and got a new name: GoTo Foods. The sister sandwich and salad shops grew even closer after this rebranding, when a companywide "digital unification" came to fruition. Now, all of GoTo Foods' many properties, which also include Carvel and Jamba, support one another through a shared digital infrastructure.
5. Sonic and Buffalo Wild Wings are sisters that are getting closer
We know lots of secrets about Sonic Drive-In. And by now, many diners know that Buffalo Wild Wings has some of the most underrated burgers in all of fast food. What's hiding in plain sight, however, is that these two ubiquitous chains are sister restaurants.
Sonic and Buffalo Wild Wings are two vital parts of the Inspire Brands portfolio, which also includes Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin', and Jimmy John's. Inspire is laser-focused on expansion, and its plan for new locations includes sharing some real estate.
In 2020, Inspire began to roll out its new BWW GO! counter service brand, and it is pushing Sonic owners to add this small-footprint version Buffalo Wild Wings to its portfolios and properties through incentives and pricing. In 2024, Inspire reported that of the 600-plus BWW GO! locations in development, 85% were to be owned by other Inspire franchisees. Because most Sonic Drive-Ins have ample real estate on which to build, adding a BWW GO! location on site is an easy way to expand offerings.
6. Hardee's and Carl's Jr. are sisters separated only by geography
This one is easy to spot. Hardee's and Carl's Jr. share virtually everything, from menu items to color scheme to that same smiling yellow star in the logos. So what differentiates these two sisters? Location, location, location.
Hardee's is the East Coast and Midwestern version of the predominately West Coast-oriented Carl's Jr. Both are owned by CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. The two essentially merged in 1997 when CKE paid a whopping $327 million for the Hardee's brand.
Beginning in 2022, the executives at CKE got to work differentiating the two brands. The theory is that disconnecting the two from one another will allow each chain to emphasize its strongest traits and target customers in each brand's corresponding section of the country. However, it has proven easier to separate the two through corporate strategies and maneuvering than it has been to sever them in the public consciousness.
7. Pret A Manger is Panera's grab-and-go sister
Parent company JAB Holding Co. envisions its Pret A Manger chain as the counter-service counterpart to Panera Bread's sit-down cafe. JAB, which also owns Krispy Kreme, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Caribou Coffee, Espresso House, and Peet's Coffee, purchased Pret A Manger in 2018. It has since expanded the menu to include items that would fit right in at Panera.
Like every big brand, Panera Bread has its share of secrets. One worth promoting is its array of vegetarian options. Fortunately for vegan and vegetarian diners, JAB has leaned into the same veg-first menu at Pret A Manger. In 2024, JAB closed all of Pret A Manger's meat-free locations, known as Veggie Prets, but the vegetarian menu at the omnivore versions is still robust.
JAB Holding Co. has other interests besides restaurants, including pet insurance. When it's not making sandwiches, the conglomerate busies itself with Pinnacle Pet Group and the other non-restaurant brands in its diverse portfolio.
8. Outback and Carrabba's are sisters representing two different continents
If you like the Bloomin' Onion at Outback Steakhouse (admittedly this appetizer is not our favorite) and you're also a fan of Carrabba's similar cultural-authenticity-be-damned approach to Italian fare (the free bread is great!), it might interest you to know that they're owned by the same company. Bloomin' Brands, the kind of cleverly named parent company, also owns Bonefish Grill and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar.
All of the Bloomin' Brands restaurants share a loyalty program called simply Dine Rewards, so any discounts you earn at one restaurant can be applied at any of the others. The company believes Dine Rewards is the first casual-dining loyalty program to have rewards shared across multiple brands.
Surprisingly, Outback has been the weakest-performing sister in recent years, with both traffic and revenue down. In 2025, Bloomin' Brands began implementing a strategy to help the not-quite-Aussie steakhouse. Carrabba's, on the other hand, has become the good sister, showing an emerging pattern of growth.
9. Chili's and Maggiano's Little Italy are sisters with a shared playbook
It's well known that the company behind Chili's also owns the popular Maggiano's Little Italy, but we wanted to squeeze this one in anyway. Chili's has been in the news recently for its dramatic economic turnaround, and company CEO Kevin Hochman has been lauded for overseeing massive growth in the brand.
Brinker International, the company that owns both Chili's and Maggiano's Little Italy, and Hochman are stuck in a classic glass-half-full situation. Maggiano's has been struggling, so Brinker is attempting to use the same back-to-basics strategy that fueled Chili's turnaround to energize sales at its sister restaurant.
The cupboard isn't completely bare at Maggiano's Little Italy, though. We ranked it among the top Italian chain restaurants, according to reviews. People like the food, and that's something to build on. Only time will tell whether Hochman can resuscitate another Brinker sister.