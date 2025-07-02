14 Regional US Fast Food Chains That Need To Be Everywhere
In the United States, we are fortunate to have an array of delicious and reliable fast food chains. Region by region, state by state, you can find local fast food spots that serve some of the best cheeseburgers, most flavorful tacos, and crispiest fried chicken around. If you're ever on a road trip across the country, it's a great chance to discover some of these unique spots.
Traveling around, you'll quickly see that America's diverse food culture isn't only subjected to local restaurants, but also includes regional fast food joints. From Caribbean-style grilled chicken in Florida to hot chicken sandwiches in Nashville, Tennessee, these regional chains capture the culinary flavors and techniques that are present in each corner of the country.
When late-night cravings strike or you desperately need a quick lunch, a generic burger or limp taco just won't do — if you're going to indulge, do it right. Here's a list of 14 regional US fast food chains that deserve to be everywhere.
1. In-N-Out Burger
There's just something about California. It seems like the Golden State has almost everything — beautiful beaches, lush wine country, pristine mountains, quirky deserts, and most importantly, In-N-Out Burger. Most Californians will tell you that this iconic burger chain makes one of the best drive-thru cheeseburgers in the country — and they aren't wrong.
In-N-Out's classic cheeseburger features a 100% ground chuck beef patty, a slice of American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, diced onions — either grilled or raw — and is topped with its signature thousand-island-style sauce called spread. You can order your burgers with up to four beef patties, a lettuce option called protein-style, or a grilled onion-wrapped burger known as the Flying Dutchman. Alongside the delicious cheeseburgers, In-N-Out also offers fresh, hand-cut french fries. You can have these fries cooked well, which means a crispy fry, or well done, which is extra crispy. Additionally, the famous Not So Secret Menu lets you order your fries and burger Animal Style, including a drizzle of spread, chopped pickles, grilled onions, and melted American cheese. They also serve a variety of fountain drinks and milkshakes made with real ice cream.
Most people are surprised by how small In-N-Out's menu actually is. However, the chain prides itself on simplicity, focusing on quality ingredients and quick preparation. In-N-Out has over 400 locations across California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Idaho, Texas, and Colorado. So, the next time you visit one of these lucky states, be sure to try a delicious In-N-Out burger while you're there.
2. Cook Out
If you've attended college in the South or spent considerable time in the area, you've likely devoured some delicious food at a Cook Out parking lot. For those of you who don't know, Cook Out is a Southern-owned and operated fast food chain that features delicious burgers, mouthwatering BBQ trays, and creamy milkshakes. Cook Out opened its first restaurant in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 1989 by Morris Reaves. Since then, the chain has expanded to over 350 locations in 10 southern states, with the majority of locations being in its home state of North Carolina.
On their menu, you can find over 40 different milkshake flavors, char-grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, quesadillas, and one of the most popular items, North Carolina-style chopped pork barbecue, often served as a sandwich or a BBQ plate with sides. You can order any of the hamburgers, hot dogs, or sandwiches "Cook Out Style," which consists of chili, slaw, mustard, and onions, or "Cheddar Style" with cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mayo.
Most Cook Out fanatics suggest that if you're dining there for the first time, you should definitely get the Cook Out Tray. This combination tray allows you to choose one primary item as your entree, such as a hamburger, hot dog, or barbecue, a drink, and two side dishes. The side dishes are where the fast food joint really shines through, you get just about anything from white cheddar cheese bites, onion rings, to hushpuppies.
3. White Castle
Founded in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas, White Castle was the first established fast food chain in the United States. This iconic fast food chain spans across 15 states, with locations predominantly in the Midwest and as well as a few East Coast states.
For anyone not aware, White Castle built a big reputation for making some of the tastiest hamburger sliders around. The small, square-shaped sliders get their delectable flavor from their unique cooking technique known as onion-steaming, or sometimes also referred to as the Oklahoma steam. This is where the burger patties are cooked with thinly sliced white onions directly on the griddle, resulting in a mouthwatering, juicy burger with caramelized onions. Furthermore, the buns are also steamed with onion-infused steam, supplying them with a soft, plush texture.
Beyond its onion-steamed sliders, White Castle has a large array of delicious menu items. You can order breakfast sandwiches, french fries, fried chicken sliders, crispy onion rings, and even cheesy mozzarella sticks. The fast food chain also recently launched its dirty soda menu, featuring fountain soda with a splash of sweet cream.
4. Culver's
White Castle isn't the only beloved Midwestern fast food chain around. Founded in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin, Culver's is another delicious regional fast food chain that you should definitely pay a visit to.
Culver's is known for its made-to-order food and superb family-friendly service. It has a massive menu with just about everything you could ask for, from mixed green salads, fried chicken sandwiches, fried seafood platters, cheese curds, freshly made frozen custards, and most importantly, tasty burgers. However, Culver's does its burgers a little bit differently than the average fast food joint. Known as "ButterBurgers," Culver's chefs lightly toast each bun with butter and crown the top with an additional drizzle of butter, resulting in a super juicy, slightly crispy burger that will surely make your mouth water. You can find a range of different ButterBurgers with toppings including grilled mushrooms and bacon. Thankfully, Michelle McGlinn ranked every Culver's burger, so you don't have to work your way through the entire menu to discover the best option.
5. Zippy's
Traveling to the Hawaiian Islands this summer? While you're there, you should definitely check out Zippy's, a local fast food chain offering a mix of Hawaiian, Chinese, Japanese, and American food. It was founded in 1966 in the bustling city of Honolulu by brothers Francis and Charles Higa. The restaurant chain has around 24 locations in Hawaii, which are spread across Oahu, Maui, and the Big Island, alongside one location in Las Vegas, Nevada. This popular spot for locals is known for its 24-hour service and delicious comfort food.
At Zippy's, you can order an array of breakfast plates and local specialties, including loco moco platters, Korean fried chicken, chicken katsu, and glazed teriyaki beef. Each plate is served with a side of steamed white rice and creamy macaroni salad. Furthermore, Zippy's has an array of soups, such as saimin, Portuguese bean soup, and wun tun min, a tasty wonton soup with chewy egg noodles. Don't forget to order the popular Spam musubi and coconut turnover on your way out, too!
6. Whataburger
Known as the crown jewel of fast food in the Lone Star State, Whataburger is a delicious fast food chain that specializes in made-to-order burgers and sandwiches. You might be wondering how the Texan fast food got its unique name. Well, it's because the founder, Harmon Dobson, wanted to create a burger so delicious that his customers exclaimed, "What a burger!" and Dobson did exactly that.
Whataburger's menu includes a variety of burgers, chicken sandwiches, fried chicken strips, sides, salads, and desserts. Often described as having a unique salty, peppery, tangy flavor, its burgers are praised amongst Texans for their fresh ingredients, customizable options, and quality beef. Although any true Texan will tell you to get Whataburger's legendary honey butter chicken sandwich, consisting of a warm, freshly made biscuit filled with crispy fried chicken slathered in honey butter. The sweet and savory combination is absolutely divine and can be ordered all day long.
7. Bojangles
When you're road-tripping through the Southern states with an appetite for crispy, crunchy fried chicken, make Bojangles your number one priority. With more than 800 locations spanning across 17 states, you're bound to find one nearby.
For those unfamiliar, Bojangles is known for its delectable Cajun-seasoned fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits, and fast, friendly service. All of the fried chicken at Bojangles is hand-breaded and fried to order, plus seasoned with a delicious seasoning blend called "Bo's Famous Seasoning." This tasty seasoning blend has a wide range of spices, including paprika, garlic powder, and celery salt. Beyond the fried chicken, Bojangles uses it to add a touch of Cajun flavor to its crispy french fries and biscuit sandwiches.
You can also order an array of side dishes, like mac and cheese, pinto beans, spicy green beans, coleslaw, and the famous "Dirty Rice" with bits of cooked sausage and plenty of comforting seasonings. Be sure to wash all of that delicious food down with a cup of Bojangles' refreshing Southern-style sweet tea.
8. Portillo's
There are a few things you need to check off your list when visiting the Windy City of Chicago: take a picture in front of the Bean, stroll along the Riverwalk, enjoy a slice of deep-dish pizza, and most importantly, grab a hot dog from Portillo's. Starting at a hot dog stand called "The Hot Dog House" in 1963, this Illinois institution has been serving Chicago-style hot dogs for over 60 years.
Portillo's Chicago-style hot dogs come with a wide range of toppings including yellow mustard, relish, chopped onions, sliced tomatoes, a pickle spear, sport peppers, and celery salt on steamed poppy seed buns. While the ingredient combination might seem a bit much, it actually creates a delightful mix of savory, spicy, tangy, and slightly sweet flavors. The crispy vegetables and hot dog skin, combined with the soft, nutty buns, make for a perfect match. Alongside Chicago-style hot dogs, you can also order chili cheese hot dogs, shredded beef sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, burgers, pasta, onion rings, and milkshakes.
9. Zaxby's
Zaxby's is another delectable regional Southern fried chicken fast food joint that definitely belongs in every state in the country. The fast food chain was founded in 1990 by two friends, Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley. Starting in a small restaurant in Statesboro, Georgia, the company has expanded to over 980 locations across 19 states and territories in the U.S., predominantly in Georgia and its neighboring states.
Zaxby's is well-known throughout the South for its wide range of sauces, crispy chicken strips, and housemade lemonade. Ask any seasoned Zaxby's customer what to order, and they'll most likely recommend the delectable chicken finger plate, consisting of crispy chicken fingers, crinkle-cut French fries, a slice of buttered Texas toast, coleslaw, and a fountain drink. If you're not into chicken strips, don't fret, Zaxby's offers the same plate but with buffalo wings instead. You can also find loads of different sides such as fried cheddar bites, veggie egg rolls, fried pickles, and quesadillas.
10. Pollo Tropical
Pollo Tropical is a fast food chain specializing in an array of delicious Latin-Caribbean style dishes. Predominantly based in Florida, with over 120 locations in the state and a few locations spread across Central America, South America, and Puerto Rico. The chain was founded in 1988 in the city of Miami by two brothers, Larry and Stuart Harris.
Pollo Tropical is well-known for its delicious 24-hour citrus-marinated chicken that's fire-grilled until the meat is perfectly tender and the skin is lightly golden brown. The chicken has an incredibly moist, citrusy, savory, slightly sweet flavor with subtle notes of fresh garlic and herbs. You can either order a quarter, half, or whole chicken, and if you're doing the platter, it comes with an option of three side dishes. The fast food chain's Caribbean roots shine through on the side dish menu, including items such as fried plantains, fried yuca, yellow rice and veggies, and black beans. Don't forget to order some sauce too! Pollo Tropical has an array of Caribbean-style tasty sauces, such as BBQ guava sauce and curry mustard sauce.
11. Biscuitville Fresh Southern
Biscuitville Fresh Southern is a regional fast food chain with 85 locations spread across the Southeastern states of Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. In business for almost 60 years, the fast food joint is renowned for its menu featuring Southern breakfast staples and warm hospitality.
It's not often that a fast food joint focuses its menu on breakfast items. However, Biscuitville has clearly mastered the morning meal game. The restaurant's menu is centered around its famous freshly made buttermilk biscuits. These biscuits are absolutely no joke; they've got a crispy, golden brown exterior, soft, fluffy interior, with a divine salty, buttery, slightly tangy flavor. These biscuits serve as the foundation for an extensive sandwich menu that includes breakfast options loaded with eggs, cheese, and bacon, or savory lunch options with country ham, grilled or fried chicken, fried steak, pork chops, and sausage. Alongside the biscuit sandwiches, you can order side dishes like cheese grits, sausage and gravy, buttermilk pancakes, and hashbrowns.
12. El Pollo Loco
West Coast residents, don't worry, Pollo Tropical isn't the only fast food joint serving up delicious grilled chicken. Founded in 1974 by Juan Francisco "Pancho" Ochoa in Sinaloa, Mexico, El Pollo Loco is a regional fast food chain that serves Mexican-style grilled chicken. El Pollo Loco has more than 475 locations in the Southwestern states, primarily in California, Arizona, and Texas.
The restaurant chain emphasizes fresh ingredients and handcrafted dishes inspired by Mexican cuisine. El Pollo Loco's menu is filled with delightful options, including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, salads, nachos, and most importantly, juicy, fire-grilled chicken. The chicken is marinated in a special sauce with a blend of citrus, garlic, and loads of tasty spices. Every chicken is cooked over open flame for nearly an hour, resulting in super moist and flavorful meat with a mouthwatering, crispy, chargrilled skin. Make sure to order your chicken with a side of housemade tortillas, Mexican rice, and creamy pinto beans.
13. Fatburger
Founded in Los Angeles by Lovie Yancey and her husband, Fatburger is an iconic fast food joint that's known for its delicious, customizable large burgers. It started in 1947 as a three-seat hamburger stand called Mr. Fatburger. Then, in 1952, the couple broke up, so she dropped the "Mr." and took the business on her own. Since then, Fatburger has locations throughout the Southwestern states, primarily in California and Texas, and a few East Coast locations. Furthermore, due to its franchise program, the company has expanded internationally with locations in the Middle East and Africa.
At Fatburger, all the burgers are made from 100% fresh ground lean beef and served on a toasted sponge-dough bun. You can order "The Works" for the ultimate Fatburger experience with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, relish, mustard, and mayo, or customize your own burger with some of the many toppings on the menu. Fatburger's burger comes in four different sizes: medium (⅓ lb), large (½ lb), XXL (1lb), and legendary triple patty XXXL (1 ½ lb). Beyond the burger menu, Fatburger has a vegan "Impossible" burger, a chicken sandwich, chili cheese dogs, french fries, onion rings, and creamy milkshakes.
14. Hattie B's Hot Chicken
There are loads of different fast food fried chicken sandwiches on the market, but nothing compares to the iconic Nashville-based fast food joint, Hattie B's Hot Chicken. Relatively new to the game, Hattie B's Hot Chicken was founded in 2012 by the father and son, Nick Bishop Sr. and Nick Jr. The duo opened their first location off the famous Broadway Street in downtown Nashville, and from that point on have expanded to having a dozen restaurants in five states.
Hattie B's Hot Chicken menu is filled with innovative bites such as Belgian waffles, fried pickles, beer cheese dip, and its delicious dirty fries topped with pimento cheese, chicken tender bites, and a creamy sauce. The hot chicken comes with your choice of grilled or fried preparation, served on the bone (either quarter, half, or whole wings), as a sandwich, or as tenders. The spicy levels start at Southern-style with zero heat, then go up from Mild, Medium, Hot, and Damn Hot, ending with Shut The Cluck Up as the spiciest. The Damn Hot level uses the fiery habanero pepper in its rub whereas the Shut The Cluck Up uses the ultra spicy ghost chili pepper. You can wash all that fiery flavor down with either a fountain drink, regular or chocolate milk, boozy blended soda, or a housemade cocktail.