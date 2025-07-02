14 Regional US Fast Food Chains That Need To Be Everywhere

In the United States, we are fortunate to have an array of delicious and reliable fast food chains. Region by region, state by state, you can find local fast food spots that serve some of the best cheeseburgers, most flavorful tacos, and crispiest fried chicken around. If you're ever on a road trip across the country, it's a great chance to discover some of these unique spots.

Traveling around, you'll quickly see that America's diverse food culture isn't only subjected to local restaurants, but also includes regional fast food joints. From Caribbean-style grilled chicken in Florida to hot chicken sandwiches in Nashville, Tennessee, these regional chains capture the culinary flavors and techniques that are present in each corner of the country.

When late-night cravings strike or you desperately need a quick lunch, a generic burger or limp taco just won't do — if you're going to indulge, do it right. Here's a list of 14 regional US fast food chains that deserve to be everywhere.