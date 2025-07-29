Restaurant Secrets About Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In is known for many things: burgers, Coney dogs, drinks, and slushes, all infused with a heavy dose of midcentury American nostalgia. Curiously, though, it's never been known for just one menu item. The through line is comfort foods, in all their fried, melted, and dippable glory — with a helping of cult-favorite Sonic ice crackling in the side cup holder.

What sets Sonic apart really might be just that: a sense of comfort in knowing you can get a shake, a handful of mozzarella sticks, a breakfast burrito, or a grilled cheese at any time of day. Sonic has leaned into its brand of casual convenience with its many ordering options. There's the drinks menu, with its dizzying mashup of add-ins, from syrups and sweet cream to fruit juices — and even pickles and Nerds candy. Customers can order ahead or in person, use the drive-thru, or park in a stall. They can eat in their car, lounge on a patio, or take food to go. Sonic's mobile app is chock-full of discounts, deals, and promotions, and its happy hour offers half-priced drinks and slushes every day. But dig a little deeper, and you'll find Sonic's easy-breezy vibe didn't appear out of nowhere — and these little-known details about the fast food chain show there's more than meets the eye.